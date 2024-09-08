There’s an unfortunate misconception among younger movie fans that older films are “boring,” when the truth could not be further from that. In reality, many of the best films made during the “Golden Age of Hollywood” set precedents that inspired the industry to evolve over the course of subsequent decades. While some aspects of the technology and framing may have changed, these “classic” movies are regarded as such because they still hold up.

Classic cinema is often far more entertaining than some non-cinephiles may expect, as the early days of Hollywood were packed with shocking horror films, thrilling action spectacles, uproariously dark comedies, chilling works of neo-noir and suspense mysteries, and massive epics with tremendous scope and scale. Anyone that considers themselves a movie fan owes it to themselves to watch films that were made before they were born. Here are the ten most thrilling classic movies, ranked.

10 ‘Frankenstein’ (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Frankenstein is still the most definitive of the classic monster movies, as it launched the rise of future Universal “creature features” like The Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and Dracula’s Daughter. While the original novel by Mary Shelley has now been adapted to the big screen countless times, James Whale’s original film from 1931 is still the most thrilling because it was willing to treat the titular monster as a real character.

Frankenstein explored the tragedy of the character, as Boris Karloff managed to deliver a performance that was just as haunting as it was heartbreaking. Ironically, none of the technical wizardry seen in modern adaptations like Victor Frankenstein could match the brilliance of the practical effects and makeup that Whale was able to utilize way back in 1931. When it comes to Frankenstein, simplicity is the best option.

9 ‘King Kong’ (1933)

Directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack

King Kong is responsible for creating one of the greatest Golden Age characters of all-time, as a new iteration of the titular beast is now at the top of the box office once more thanks to the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. However, the original King Kong was thrilling because it showed the tragic origin story of how Kong was stolen from his home on Skull Island and forced to accompany a ship to New York City.

The stop-motion special effects in King Kong were ahead of their time, and still feel just as exciting because of how imaginative they are. King Kong was responsible for proving that massive blockbuster epics could still have a human touch; the iconic final line of “it was beauty that killed the beast” is still one of the saddest endings in motion picture history.

8 ‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941)

Directed by John Huston

The Maltese Falcon set the standard for what a noir film should look like, which makes it all the more surprising that it was actually John Huston’s directorial debut. Film characters simply don’t get any cooler than Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade, and The Maltese Falcon put him on a thrilling adventure filled with double crosses, femme fatales, action, and even murder.

The Maltese Falcon is a film that is brilliant in its simplicity; Huston contains a majority of the events to just a few locations, which only heightens the suspense and puts more pressure on Spade to solve the case. It wouldn’t be the last noir film that Bogart starred in, nor would it be the last time an actor donned the persona of Spade; however, The Maltese Falcon did set a strong standard that has been hard to live up to.

7 ‘Double Indemnity’ (1944)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Double Indemnity is often seen as one of the definitive neo-noir films, which is largely due to the brilliance of writer/director Billy Wilder. While the detective genre had already been established by the time that Double Indemnity went into production, Wilder took a darker take on the neo-noir genre by putting empathetic characters in a situation where they would be morally compromised.

Double Indemnity holds up very well because it questioned what people were willing to go to in order to find happiness, and put viewers in a difficult position where they may have found themselves drawn to characters that commit malicious actions. While there are some time-specific references that are specific to the era in which the film was released, nothing about the way that Double Indemnity critiques the inherently predatory nature of capitalism has aged a day.

6 ‘The Lady From Shanghai’ (1947)

Directed by Orson Welles

The Lady From Shanghai proved that Orson Welles was more than a “one trick pony” after the success of Citizen Kane, as he would go on to write, direct, and star in several great thrillers. The Lady From Shanghai stands out because it was a case in which Welles played a seemingly “ordinary man” who becomes swept up in a conspiracy to commit a crime; it allowed him to play another broadly charismatic leading role, and certainly inspired the rise of genre thrillers in the subsequent decade.

Welles was a brilliant visual storyteller, and The Lady From Shanghai uses the pristine nature of its international locations to create an atmosphere of anxiety and suspense. It’s one of the few films that is genuinely unpredictable, as Welles manages to pack in a surprising amount of twists and turns within a relatively contained run time.

5 ‘Seven Samurai’ (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Seven Samurai is quite simply one of the greatest action movies ever made, as Akira Kurosawa was able to capture the strength and chivalry of Japan’s feudal warriors like no one else. Although Seven Samurai is well over three hours in length, none of the film feels slow because Kurosawa spent time making sure that the viewers were invested in each of the seven main heroes.

The final village raid battle of Seven Samurai is one of the greatest set pieces in history, and certainly inspired future action classics like The Magnificent Seven and the Star Wars franchise. Kurosawa’s genuine respect for the material comes across, as the film took the time to develop each character’s fighting style in a way that revealed insights about their background and motivations. Considering that it remains popular in repertory theaters, cinephiles owe themselves the chance to see Seven Samurai on the big screen.

4 ‘Godzilla’ (1954)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

Godzilla started a franchise that is still running today, as the recent success of Godzilla Minus One and the Monsterverse franchise from Legendary indicates that viewers still haven’t had enough of the greatest movie monster in history. The original Godzilla remains a classic because of the ways in which it comentented on the nuclear era, in which Japan was still in a period of crisis after the detonation of the atomic bombs at the end of World War II.

The prospect of massive urban destruction with significant civilian casualties was utterly terrifying in 1954, and today it remains just as thrilling. While some iterations of the Godzilla franchise have opted to take the character in a slightly goofier direction, with some even turning him into a hero, the original classic is about as scary as monster movies can ever hope to be.

3 ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955)

Directed by Charles Laughton

The Night of the Hunter is one of the most influential noir films ever made, and has been cited as a major inspiration for acclaimed directors like Guillermo del Toro, David Lynch, Joel and Ethan Coen, Spike Lee, and Terrence Malick. Charles Laughton’s sole film as a director starred Robert Mitchum as a brutal serial killer who poses as a preacher in a small town in order to steal $10,000 from a young widow.

The Night of the Hunter captures the terror of seeing a nightmare through the eyes of a child, and features some of the most remarkable adolescent performances in film history. Black-and-white photography can often be far scarier than color, and the stark, dimly lit visuals that Laughton brings to life in this haunting noir are bound to get any cinephile’s adrenaline pumping out of control.

2 ‘The Killing’ (1956)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Killing is one of the many masterpieces crafted by the brilliant Stanley Kubrick, and arguably one of the more influential projects of his historic career. In a twist on the standard heist thriller formula, Kubrick crafted a narrative that explores the experiences of each of the primary assailants in the moments leading up to the performance of a high stakes crime.

The Killing plays around with timelines and perspectives in an intriguing way that heightens the suspense, making it unclear to the viewer who the intended hero is supposed to be. Although the nature of Hollywood censorship at the time prevented Kubrick from putting anything too extreme within the film, The Killing is able to hint at some of its darker ideas about persecution and torture through allusions. Crime classics like Pulp Fiction and Memento could not exist without the precedent that The Killing set.

1 ‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Vertigo is a haunting masterpiece from the legendary “Master of Suspense,” Alfred Hitchcock, that questions the nature of redemption, obsession, and grief. Arguably the most technically proficient of all of Hitchcock’s masterpieces, Vertigo invented a new language of cinema with new camera techniques that was able to the mind of a former detective (James Stewart) as he goes through an existential crisis after a tragic incident forces him to make an early retirement.

Vertigo is a film in which nothing is what it seems, as Hitchock delivers some shocking twists regarding the identity of the femme fatale character. Although interpretations of the film’s ending have been debated constantly by cinephiles ever since it was first released in 1958, Vertigo is filled with enough chills and thrills to sufficiently entertain anyone who is lucky enough to see it for the first time.

