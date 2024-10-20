The role of the villain is always a crucial element in every great movie and while most film fans automatically think of villainous men, there are just as many women who rank as some of the best in movie history. Classic characters such as Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond, Baby Jane Hudson from Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and the eerie Mrs. Danvers in Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca, are just a few notable names who are among some of the best female villains audiences love to hate.

Between the unassuming female villains, like Veda Pierce in Mildred Pierce and Eve Harrington from All About Eve, to the more obvious evildoers such as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz and The Evil Queen from Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the female villains in classic movies are sometimes more intriguing and fascinating to audiences than their male counterparts. With signature evil dames like Phyllis Dietrichson in Billy Wilder's Double Indemnity and Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte's Miriam Deering, these are the ten best female villains in classic movies ranked.

10 Olivia de Havilland as Miriam Deering

'Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte' (1964)

Known for her kind and gentle characters, Olivia de Havilland goes against-type in one of her few villainous roles as Miriam Deering in one of the best Southern Gothic films, Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte. The story follows a former Southern Belle, Charlotte Hollis (Bette Davis) who, after the tragic murder of her lover, becomes the prime suspect in the crime, but despite never being charged, the scandal leads her to live the rest of her life as a shut-in. When she's evicted from her home by the state, she calls on her cousin, Miriam, to help her, but shortly after Miriam arrives, strange things begin to happen, and old secrets are finally uncovered.

De Havilland gives an initial unassuming impression with her natural beauty and graceful smile, but behind that angelic face is a cruel and greed-stricken woman who is willing to kill anyone who stands in her way of financial fortune. She takes her tactics to a sinister level as she plays on her cousin's agony and pain of losing her lover, playing the song he wrote for her to toy with her emotions to no end. Miriam is the ideal female villain and queen of cruelty who mastered her skills in trickery long ago and knows how to effectively play her audience to her advantage.

9 Bette Davis as Regina Hubbard

'The Little Foxes' (1941)