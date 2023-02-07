Throughout its illustrious history that dates back to the early 1930s, the Academy Awards have nominated movies that have been proudly labeled as some of the greatest films ever made. Some of these movies, whether it is The Godfather or The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, have stood the test of time and are greatly admired among the film community as stone-cold classics that have impacted cinema.

However, during its 90-plus year run, the Oscars have oftentimes ignored other films that have just been as popular and game-changing for cinema as the movies that were nominated for Best Picture. From Hitchcockian masterpieces and revolutionary, ground-breaking epics to an animated family favorite and a visionary superhero blockbuster, these movies join a whole host of others that were shockingly ignored by the Academy for Best Picture.

1 'Rear Window' (1954)

Often ranked high among many critical lists as one of the greatest films ever made, Rear Window follows photographer L.B. ‘Jeff’ Jeffries (James Stewart) as he spies on his neighbors whilst recovering from an operation.

Known for its single-location and exciting suspense-filled sequences, Rear Window highlights Alfred Hitchcock’s effortless skill to entertain and thrill audiences. Yet, despite its status as a murder witness movie masterpiece, Hitchcock’s mystery-thriller failed to score a Best Picture nomination.

2 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

One of the most celebrated and widely-cherished musicals of all time, Singin’ in the Rain would surprisingly receive no nomination for the Best Picture prize despite its story and the incredible mark that the film has left on cinema since. Co-directed by and starring Gene Kelly, Singin’ in the Rain is about Hollywood and closely tells the story of two popular movie stars who attempt to move away from silent movie-making and into the era of the ‘talkies’.

Whilst it received lukewarm reviews when it was first released, Singin’ in the Rain has since gained “legendary” status from critics and fans alike. But, even though its legacy has long endured, the film would eventually miss out on the list of Best Picture nominees to classics like The Greatest Show on Earth and High Noon.

3 'Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

The first of several sequels that followed in the wake of 1931’s Frankenstein and its success, Bride of Frankenstein would be viewed by many as an influential piece in the horror genre. Set shortly after the events of the first film, Bride of Frankenstein sees Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) forced to create a female for the Monster (Boris Karloff) in an attempt to save his wife.

Widely regarded as one of the best sequels in cinematic history, James Whale’s horror classic would receive no nominations at the Academy Awards in 1936 - including Best Picture. While this isn’t a major shock considering horror movies are largely ignored by the Academy, Bride of Frankenstein’s absence among the twelve nominees for Best Picture would still be a surprise considering its critical acclaim and legacy.

4 'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

A striking piece on feminism and a female-led buddy movie, Thelma & Louise tracks two friends as they embark on a road trip. However, their road trip turns into a life of crime when Louise (Susan Sarandon) kills a man after he assaults Thelma (Geena Davis) at a bar.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Thelma & Louise would earn six nominations at the Academy Awards - including Best Director and Best Actress for both Davis and Sarandon. Yet, despite all these nominations, the film would not be nominated for Best Picture. Considering the fact that Thelma & Louise would often place so high on most lists for what the best film of 1991 was, this was a shocking snub at the time.

5 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Before animated movies were recognized by the Academy and received their own category, they were mostly ignored and snubbed when it came to being nominated. A very early example of this was 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which tells the story of Snow White (voiced by Adriana Caselotti) who takes refuge inside a house occupied by several dwarves after running away from home.

The beloved musical fantasy, which would be Disney’s first feature-length animated film, would prove to be very popular among audiences and be regarded by critics as a tremendous piece of art. Despite this, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs wouldn't be among the list of Best Picture nominees at the 10th Academy Awards in 1938. Instead, the Disney film would receive an honorary Oscar for its achievements in movie-making.

6 'Magnolia' (1999)

1999 was an iconic year for cinema, filled with movies that pushed the creative boundaries of storytelling. One of those films was Magnolia, which was a sprawling star-studded piece that tracks the lives of several residents of the San Fernando Valley as they search for forgiveness and happiness.

Helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Magnolia is an epic drama that stars an ensemble cast (including the likes of Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Melinda Dillon and several others). Yet, while Cruise’s magnetic performance as Frank T.J. Mackey attracted a lot of awards attention, Magnolia would surprisingly miss out on the list of nominees for Best Picture at the 72nd Academy Awards.

7 'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

Boasting a cast of rising stars who would go on to endure long-lasting and successful careers (like Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube), Boyz n the Hood became a big box office and critical success in 1991. The coming-of-age drama follows the lives of three Black teenagers who navigate drugs, violence and gangs in an urban Los Angeles neighborhood.

Directed by John Singleton (in his directorial debut), Boyz n the Hood would turn Singleton into the youngest recipient of Best Director at the 64th Academy Awards. While an incredibly impressive feat, the coming-of-age film would miss out on being listed among the five nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars in 1992 with other critically-acclaimed hits like The Silence of the Lambs and JFK named instead.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Signaling the formal birth of the modern superhero blockbuster, The Dark Knight was a record-breaking box-office success when it opened in 2008. When the Joker (Heath Ledger) wreaks chaos and havoc in Gotham, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is forced to make a decision that will challenge his psyche to fight for justice.

Following its release, The Dark Knight would receive widespread critical acclaim and be regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. One of the first feature films to be shot in IMAX photography, featuring a phenomenal, Academy-award-winning performance from Ledger as Joker and injecting grit and realism into the world of superhero movies, Christopher Nolan’s action-packed treat would not be nominated for the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2009.

9 'Psycho' (1960)

Recently, horror flicks like Hereditary and Nope (both of which generated widespread appeal from movie audiences) have joined a long line of horror movies not to score Oscar nominations. But, perhaps, the biggest horror film to miss out on being nominated was Psycho. Directed by Hitchcock, Psycho is about Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) who checks into a hotel owned by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and shocking events soon follow.

Since its release, Psycho has been critically lauded as one of Hitchcock’s best films and has spawned three sequels (plus a remake). While the film would earn nominations in key categories like Best Directing, Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematography, it was criminally snubbed at the 1961 Oscars and wasn’t even named among the five Best Picture nominees at the time. One of the films it missed out on in the Best Picture category was The Apartment, which won Best Picture that year.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

From the visionary mind of Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey helped pave the way for a new, technologically-advanced era of Hollywood with its ground-breaking special and visual effects. When Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and a team of other astronauts are sent on a mission into deep space, their space computer begins to develop strange behavior.

Kubrick’s epic has left a seismic mark on the science-fiction genre, particularly influencing the films of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. However, 2001: A Space Odyssey polarized critics and scholars when it was released. This arguably led to the film not being nominated in the Best Picture category at the 41st Academy Awards. It would, instead, win the award for Best Visual Effects.

