Film noir ranks as one of the most unique and defiant film genres in cinema, and today, it continues to rise in popularity among movie fans. The classic era of film noir hit an all-time high during the 1940s and was established by iconic titles such as Out of the Past, Double Indemnity, and Laura. With a significant number of notable films gracing the silver screen, there are some, including Sunset Boulevard and The Big Heat, that are the quintessential classic noir.

For those who are curious or new to the film noir genre, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to figure out which movies they should start with. Thankfully, this list includes the definitive list of noir titles, including Burt Lancaster's The Killers, Alfred Hitchcock's Shadow of a Doubt, and Humphrey Bogart's The Maltese Falcon, that are guaranteed to win over any newcomer to the world of noir.

10 'Murder, My Sweet' (1944)

Directed by Edward Dmytryk

The essential classic noir, Murder, My Sweet, is an adaptation of Raymond Chandler's 1940 novel Farewell, My Lovely, with Dick Powell starring as the infamous gumshoe, Philip Marlowe. The movie follows Marlowe, who is hired by an ex-con to track down his former girlfriend while also agreeing to help assist in a jewelry exchange. When the exchange goes south, and Marlowe's client ends up dead, he soon realizes both of his cases are connected.

Murder, My Sweet marked the first on-screen appearance of Chandler's literary private eye and is also credited as one of the first movies to establish the formula of the classic noir. Out of all of Chandler's adaptations, Murder, My Sweet is considered to be one of the author's best, effectively capturing the dark ambiance and a cynical outlook, with wicked performances by the overall cast that meet all the requirements of a top-notch classic.

9 'The Killers' (1946)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

Burt Lancaster made his feature film debut in Robert Siodmak's The Killers as former boxer Pete Lund, who is found murdered in his room. When it's revealed that Lund had an insurance policy, an investigator looks into his demise and interviews his friends and associates, slowly unraveling the man's checkered past.

Partially based on Ernest Hemingway's 1927 short story, The Killers is a rather unique classic noir with a non-linear storyline, ultimately setting it apart from other noteworthy films. Lancaster is joined by the sultry Ava Gardner, who gives an exceptional performance as a traditional femme fatale, serving as the sole influence who sends Lancaster's good-ole' boy character down a path of ruin and crime.