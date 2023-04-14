As time flies by, it's hard to believe that some of our favorite classic romantic movies have been around for two decades. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of some iconic romantic films that captured our hearts and left an indelible mark on the romantic movie genre.

These films have stood the test of time and continue to be loved by viewers of all ages. From heartwarming love stories to sweeping romantic epics, these classic romantic movies hold a special place in our hearts and have become a benchmark for other romantic movies that have followed in their footsteps.

10 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Hudson plays Andie Anderson, a magazine writer who is assigned to write an article on how to lose a guy in 10 days.

She targets unsuspecting ad executive Benjamin Barry, played by McConaughey, who has made a bet with his boss that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. As Andie and Benjamin engage in a battle of wits to win their bets, they unexpectedly fall for each other.

9 Love Actually

In the romantic comedy film Love Actually, a group of interconnected individuals in London navigate their love lives during the Christmas season. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant as the British Prime Minister, Emma Thompson as a wife suspecting her husband of infidelity, Alan Rickman as the husband in question, Keira Knightley as a newlywed dealing with an unwanted suitor, and many other recognizable faces.

The film explores various forms of love, from infatuation and unrequited love to the love between family members and friends. The film has become a holiday classic and is beloved for its heartwarming and comedic moments.

8 Mona Lisa Smile

In the film Mona Lisa Smile, Julia Roberts delivers a captivating performance as Katherine Watson, a progressive and determined art history professor who takes a job at Wellesley College, an all-female institution, in the 1950s. Katherine quickly realizes that many of her students are solely focused on finding a husband and conforming to societal expectations rather than pursuing their own passions and ambitions.

Despite pushback from the conservative female student body, Katherine urges her students to think independently and embrace their intelligence and capabilities. As she grows closer to some of her students, including Betty (Kirsten Dunst), Joan (Julia Stiles), and Giselle (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Katherine also confronts her own life choices and goals. The film explores themes of female empowerment, the role of women in society, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment, and features a talented ensemble cast that brings these themes to life.

7 Something's Gotta Give

Something's Gotta Give is a romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton as Erica, a successful playwright who begins dating Harry, played by Jack Nicholson, a wealthy music executive who is also dating a much younger woman. After Harry has a heart attack, he recuperates at Erica's home and the two begin to develop feelings for each other despite their age difference. However, their budding relationship is complicated when Harry's young girlfriend unexpectedly shows up at Erica's house.

It received positive reviews for its performances, particularly from Keaton who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role. The film's exploration of ageism, love, and self-discovery has made it a beloved classic in the romantic comedy genre.

6 Lost in Translation

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation stars Bill Murray as an aging actor named Bob Harris who is in Tokyo filming a whiskey commercial, and Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte, a young college graduate who is accompanying her husband on a business trip. As they both struggle with loneliness and disconnection in a foreign land, Bob and Charlotte develop an unlikely friendship that leads them to question the direction of their own lives.

The film is known for its quiet yet poignant portrayal of human connection and the feeling of being lost or disconnected in a strange place. It is often cited as a classic romantic movie, although its exploration of themes such as loneliness, aging, and the search for meaning extends beyond traditional romantic narratives.

5 Under the Tuscan Sun

In the romantic comedy Under the Tuscan Sun, after a difficult divorce, a writer named Frances Mayes, played by Diane Lane, decides to take a tour of Tuscany to help her find a new direction in life. She falls in love with the beauty of the countryside and impulsively buys an old villa, despite not knowing how to speak Italian or having any experience with renovation.

With the help of new friends and a charming local man, Frances learns to navigate the challenges of renovating the villa and rebuilding her life. Along the way, she discovers new passions and a renewed sense of purpose.

4 Just Married

Just Married is a romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy. The movie follows Tom (Kutcher) and Sarah (Murphy), a newlywed couple who experience a series of comedic misadventures during their European honeymoon. As they navigate their differences and learn more about each other, they ultimately realize that their love is stronger than any obstacle they may face.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the chemistry between Kutcher and Murphy and the comedic moments, while others criticized the predictable plot. Despite this, it remains a popular romantic comedy, known for its lighthearted humor and portrayal of the ups and downs of young love.

3 The Fighting Temptations

The Fighting Temptations is a romantic-comedy-drama film directed by Jonathan Lynn and stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as Darren Hill, a New York advertising executive who travels back to his small hometown to attend the funeral of his aunt. While there, he discovers that his aunt has left him an inheritance, but only if he can lead the town's gospel choir to victory at a national competition.

Along the way, he falls for Lilly, played by Beyoncé Knowles, a beautiful soloist in the choir who initially resists Darren's charms. Through their shared love of music, Darren and Lilly grow closer and help the choir overcome various obstacles on their journey to success.

2 Alex & Emma

Alex & Emma is a romantic comedy film directed by Rob Reiner and starring Kate Hudson and Luke Wilson. The movie tells the story of a struggling writer named Alex who hires a stenographer named Emma to help him complete his novel in 30 days to pay off his gambling debts.

As Alex dictates his story to Emma, the two begin to fall for each other, but complications arise as Alex's deadline approaches and his real-life love interests get in the way. With charming performances and witty humor, "Alex & Emma" offers a lighthearted and enjoyable romantic comedy experience.

1 Matchstick Men

Matchstick Men is a Ridley Scott-directed film starring Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell, and Alison Lohman. Cage plays Roy, a con artist with OCD who discovers he has a teenage daughter, Angela, and struggles to balance his criminal life with fatherhood.

The film explores themes of redemption, mental illness, and family, and received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances. While not typically considered a classic romantic movie, "Matchstick Men" has romantic elements as Roy's relationship with Angela develops throughout the film.

