Science fiction is among the most important genres in cinema, as it allows storytellers to look beyond the realm of reality for inspiration. Although many of the greatest advancements in the history of the medium were made in the sci-fi genre, the Academy Awards often overlook sci-fi films in major categories. To date, 2022's Everything Everywhere All At Once is the only sci-fi film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Perhaps this is due to the stigma around awarding "popular" films at the Oscars, even though not every sci-fi film falls into the "blockbuster" category. While sci-fi films like Star Wars, Avatar, and Mad Max: Fury Road received many technical accolades, they had the benefit of significant financial success and widespread exposure.

Each year, the Academy Award nominations come with their surprises and snubs, but the continued ignorance of sci-fi cinema speaks to the Oscars' inability to represent "genre" films. Thankfully, the best sci-fi films will be remembered far longer than the year of their release, but it remains unfortunate that the artists responsible for them did not receive the recognition of their peers. These science fiction masterpieces received zero Academy Award nominations, but at least they remain widely acclaimed classics in the hearts of critics and audiences.

10 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Director: James Whale

While there have been many Frankenstein films over the years, James Whale's 1931 classic is the best adaptation of Mary Shelley's original novel. The film created one of the most haunting images in the history of cinema, with lines like "it's alive!" often parodied in other media. Thus, it's hard to imagine why the film's lurid cinematography, groundbreaking sound design, and meticulous art direction were overlooked when it came time for the Academy Award nominations.

Often considered to be a classic of horror, Frankenstein is an expert work of fantasy drama with incredible performances, direction, and writing. Colin Clive's heartbreaking performance as Henry Frankenstein captures the complexity of Shelly's source material and certainly warranted a nomination in the Best Actor category. Boris Karloff's equally impressive work as "The Monster" is the type of physically demanding performance that the Oscars should recognize more often.

9 'King Kong' (1933)

Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

Few films have changed the way visual effects are realized on screen more than 1933's King Kong, a timeless classic that remains as impressive today as it was during its initial release. The use of stop-motion animation, makeup, and manipulative cinematography allowed the titular ape to come to life in intimate detail and created some of the most enduring images in the medium's history.

Despite its outsized effect on the way that fantasy elements can be depicted in cinema 1933's King Kong failed to receive nominations for Best Art Direction, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Recording, or Best Scoring for Max Steiner. While its technical merits are unquestionable, King Kong is also an emotional drama that warranted a Best Picture nomination. By treating the titular ape as a real character and not an otherworldly beast, directors Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack created a timeless tragedy that continues to have emotional resonance.

King Kong (1933) Release Date April 7, 1933 Cast Robert Armstrong , Bruce Cabot Runtime 100

8 'The Day The Earth Stood Still' (1951)

Director: Robert Wise

Director Robert Wise would later win Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for West Side Story and The Sound of Music, but his work within the sci-fi genre was overlooked. The Day The Earth Stood Still is hailed as one of the best science fiction films of the 1950s, as it epitomized the focus on space adventures and alien visitors that hallmarked many films of the era. A groundbreaking world of visual craftsmanship, The Day The Earth Stood Still deserved nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound.

Although its science fiction elements were certainly imaginative, The Day The Earth Stood Still has an important message about pacifism and the importance of respecting immigrants. Given the film's release during a contentious period in American history, The Day The Earth Stood Still's timely themes should have earned it a Best Picture nomination.

7 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Remaking any science fiction classic is a challenge, but 1978's Invasion of the Body Snatchers improved upon the 1958 original by making it scarier and more timely. The original film used the premise of an invading alien species as a metaphor for the "Red Scare" that had overtaken the United States in the 1950s. Comparatively, Philip Kaufman's version analyzed the paranoia of being watched that had emerged within 1970s political thrillers.

The clever association of sci-fi story elements with hot-button political issues made Invasion of the Body Snatchers worthy of a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, but it sadly was shut out in all categories. While its incredible achievements in visual effects, cinematography, music, and sound all should have been recognized, Invasion of the Body Snatchers also contained awards-worthy performances from the perenially snubbed Donald Sutherland and Leonard Nimoy.

6 'Stalker' (1979)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Hailed as an instant classic within the slow cinema movement, Stalker is an embodiment of the unparalleled aesthetic and psychological ambitions of writer/director Andrei Tarkovsky. The brilliant Soviet filmmaker was acclaimed for the dark themes, striking visuals, disturbing themes, and meticulous examination of the human condition that was present within all of his films. However, the brilliant filmmaker's work was continuously overlooked throughout his career.

There is no shortage of great Tarkovsky films that warranted Best Picture and Best Director nominations, but Stalker stands out for its outsized influence within the sci-fi genre. Beyond its worthiness in the top categories, Stalker is a technical masterwork that deserved nominations in several below-the-line categories. It would be hard to argue that Stalker's idiosyncratic style did not deserve nominations for Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, or Best Original Score for Eduard Artemyev.

Stalker Release Date May 25, 1979 Cast Alexander Kaidanovsky Runtime 162 minutes

5 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1982)

Director: George Miller

George Miller's 1979 revenge thriller Mad Max was an effective directorial debut that confirmed he could create an exciting, emotionally dynamic action thriller on a relatively limited budget. As impressive as it was, Miller's 1982 follow-up, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, is the rare sequel that improved upon its predecessor in every way. With sharper editing, better action sequences, a more ambitious story, and a surprisingly nuanced performance from Mel Gibson, it was odd that Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior was completely shut out by the Academy Awards.

The snubs for The Road Warrior and the entire Mad Max franchise were beguiling, considering their sizable impact on popular culture and the development of dystopian cinema. When 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road swept the Oscars with six wins and four additional nominations, it felt like a makeup win where the Academy was honoring Miller for his pioneering work in this seminal sci-fi franchise.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Release Date May 21, 1982 Cast Mel Gibson , Bruce Spence , Michael Preston , Max Phipps , Vernon Wells , Kjell Nilsson Runtime 96 minutes

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Many great filmmakers have never received an Oscar nomination, but John Carpenter's lack of recognition is particularly egregious. Carpenter's name is synonymous with some of the most exciting, terrifying, and entertaining films in history, and 1982's The Thing is chief among them. The masterful reinvention of the 1951 classic The Thing From Another World utilized its isolated environment to create a claustrophobic nightmare that analyzed the evil that mankind was capable of.

A timeless classic that certainly deserved Best Picture and Best Director nominations, The Thing's visual and technical effects still hold up today. It's particularly egregious that the film did not receive an award for its breakthrough makeup effects designed for the titular creature, which are hailed as some of the most inventive in film history. The Thing's snubs are painful, considering the film only gets better with age.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

3 'The Terminator' (1984)

Director: James Cameron

James Cameron is no stranger to the Academy Awards, as his 1997 classic, Titanic, swept the Oscar ceremony with eleven wins, tying the record for the most wins in history. Considering that Cameron's other films, The Abyss, Aliens, Avatar, True Lies, and most recently Avatar: The Way of Water, were recognized in several technical categories, it's particularly odd that the Oscars completely overlooked 1984's The Terminator.

In addition to initiating one of the most popular sci-fi movie sagas of all time, The Terminator is one of the most impressive directorial debuts in history. The Terminator proved that sci-fi cinema could work at a lower price point, as Cameron crafted an exciting and terrifying story with limited resources. His direction, the film's innovative visual effects, cinematography, and editing all could have easily scored Oscar nominations had the Academy Awards been a little wiser.

2 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Director: Mamoru Oshii

While the Academy Awards have made progress in awarding all different types of films, the ceremony often has a blind spot in the animation category. The Best Animated Feature category was added in 2001, but only three animated films have ever received Best Picture nominations. It's an unfortunate bias that ignores many great films, especially since 1988's Ghost in the Shell transcends the animation medium to be a science fiction classic. It's a sleek, exciting science fiction thriller with visual, sound, and editing worthy of Oscar nominations.

Even if it was released before the Animated Feature category was created, Ghost in the Shell boasts strong writing that questions the nature of humanity and artificial intelligence. It's rare to see any film, regardless of medium, that handles these sensitive topics so deftly; considering the real-world development of artificial intelligence, Ghost in the Shell's screenplay should have earned an Oscar nomination.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Release Date December 8, 1995 Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

1 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Director: Richard Kelly

Time travel is a challenging concept to depict onscreen, but Richard Kelly's highly influential 2001 independent thriller Donnie Darko does a great job at merging its science fiction themes with a compelling coming-of-story. At no point in the narrative does Jake Gyllenhaal's performance as the titular protagonist feel secondary to the plot mechanics. Although not nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category, Kelly's brilliant script continues to provoke different interpretations regarding its ramifications and thematic virtues.

At a time when sci-fi was favoring bombastic approaches, this film proved how inventive the sci-fi genre could be on an independent budget. Despite its relatively confined environment, Donnie Darko features strong editing, cinematography, sound, and music that were all worthy of Academy Award nominations. Despite its omission at the Oscars, Donnie Darko continues to be an influential cult classic.

Donnie Darko Release Date October 26, 2001 Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113

