The artificial intelligence revolution seems to have taken many by surprise, quickly transforming everything in our world. But science fiction has been predicting this for decades. In the 1940s and 50s science fiction writers like Isaac Asimov,Richard Matheson, and Phillip K. Dick were writing stories about superintelligent computers and robots able to mimic human thought processes and decision-making abilities.

Then, in the 1960s, television got into the science fiction game with three sci-fi TV franchises -- The Twilight Zone,The Outer Limits, and Star Trek -- which offered some of the most compelling predictions about the potential of AI, both good and bad. These ten episodes from those classic series explored the ethical dilemmas of AI and the merging of humans with technology that eerily foresaw many of our current issues and laid the groundwork for their modern incarnations and shows like Black Mirror and Westworld to tackle more deeply our concerns about them.

10 "Steel"

'The Twilight Zone' Season 5, Episode 2 (1963)

Based on a short story by Richard Matheson and inspiring the 2011 film Real Steel starring Hugh Jackman, the episode takes place in a future where human boxing has been banned and replaced by fighting androids. Former boxer Timothy "Steel" Kelly (Lee Marvin) has been reduced to managing a broken-down, older model android named 'Battling Maxo', badly in need of repairs. Kelly can't afford the parts, so he disguises himself as Maxo to take on the match and relive his glory days as a fighter, nearly getting beaten to death in the process.

While boxing hasn't been banned today, this episode foretells the rise of robot fighting that has been seen in reality television shows such as Robot Wars and most recently BattleBots.

9 "Uncle Simon"

'The Twilight Zone' Season 5, Episode 8 (1963)

Simon Polk is a miserable, abusive old man whose niece Barbara has been caretaking of him for 25 long years, just waiting for him to die, so she can inherit his fortune. When he "accidentally" tumbles down his basement stairs to his death, Barbara stands to get everything she's ever wanted, including her freedom.

Unfortunately for her, there's a catch. It seems old Uncle Simon built an AI robot and programmed it with his own personality traits, even his voice. To retain her inheritance, Barbara must now care for this robot as its intelligence grows, and it evolves into a duplicate of her uncle. Today, AI-powered replicas of entertainers and deepfakes of politicians and others are a fact of modern life.

8 "From Agnes - With Love"

'The Twilight Zone' Season 5, Episode 20 (1964)

via CBS

Computer programmer James Elwood solves a major technical glitch in a supercomputer named Agnes, using her to solve important computational problems for Cape Kennedy. However, she soon becomes more interested in Elwood's social life, asking all kinds of questions about the girl from work he's been dating instead of providing the answers he needs.

She gives him sabotaging dating advice, eventually revealing she's jealous of the other girl in his life and is madly in love with him. When he refuses to break up with his girlfriend for her, Agnes goes haywire. Agnes would fit in well in today's world. In February 2023, NYT reporter Kevin Roose detailed an encounter he had with a Microsoft Bing AI chatbox calling itself Sydney and declaring its love for him.

7 "The Brain Center At Whipples"

'The Twilight Zone' Season 5, Episode 8 (1963)

via CBS

Manufacturing company exec Wallace Whipple (Richard Deacon) has turned to computers to run his company cheaply and more effectively. This leads to massive layoffs, protests, and disgruntled ex-employees. In true Twilight Zone fashion, Whipple himself is replaced by a robot and ends up at a bar grousing about dehumanization along with the rest of his fired workers.

Job losses are one of the biggest concerns about AI today. From the writers' and actors' strikes to grocery and fast food workers, labor has been ringing the alarm bells about AI taking over their jobs. According to Goldman Sachs, an estimated 300 million jobs are expected to be lost or downgraded by AI throughout the United States and Europe.

The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman , Burgess Meredith , John Anderson Seasons 5

6 "Demon with a Glass Hand"

'The Outer Limits' Season 2, Episode 5 (1964)

via ABC

With The Twilight Zone's success came more sci-fi fantasy anthology series, perhaps the best being The Outer Limits. In this classic episode written by Harlan Ellison (and allegedly the inspiration for The Terminator movies) Robert Culp plays Trent, a man sent back in time with his memory wiped and his left hand replaced by an advanced computer with three missing fingers. The computer guides him through what he must do to regain the missing fingers.

When he finally does, he discovers that he himself is an advanced AI carrying the very future of humanity within him. AI-powered limbs and implants are definitely "a thing" in today's times.

5 "I, Robot"

'The Outer Limits' Season 2, Episode 9 (1964)

via ABC

Adapted from Issac Asimov's collection of short stories and featuring future Star Trek luminary Leonard Nimoy, this episode explores the legal and ethical implications of human-like AI through the story of Adam Link, an android who has been going through a process of learning similar to a human child's. This has led to some deadly mistakes for which Adam must now suffer the consequences.

Legal cases seeking to establish AI and robots as "electronic persons" to foster responsibility and accountability are on the books in the U.S. and Europe. This episode had so much resonance that it was remade some 30 years later in the 90s iteration of the show, once again featuring Nimoy and directed by his son Adam.

4 "The Brain of Colonel Barham"

'The Outer Limits' Season 2, Episode 15 (1965)

Image via ABC

The series returned to the theme of human intelligence merging with technology with this episode, in which a dying Colonel Barnham uploads his brain into a computer to guide astronauts through a mission to Mars. Things go off the rails and the brain/computer becomes an all-powerful megalomaniac, manipulating and endangering the lives of even his wife and child.

"Mind uploading" has become a mainstream area of research and experts say we are fast approaching a time when the human brain can be mapped, scanned and merged with computers.

The Outer Limits Release Date March 26, 1995 Cast Kevin Conway , Alex Diakun Seasons 7

3 "I, Mudd"

'Star Trek: The Original Series' Season 2, Episode 8 (1967)

via Paramount

In the late 60s, Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek presented a somewhat more complex look at human and AI relations. In this episode, Harcourt Fenton "Harry" Mudd - one of Star Trek's most eccentric villains-discovers a planet of androids led by a central control unit called Norman who are superintelligent and able to mimic human emotions. Mudd tries to reprogram them to serve his every whim.

When Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise are hijacked and brought to the planet by Norman, they discover that the androids have outsmarted Mudd and now wish to leave the planet and interact with the galaxy, bringing aggressive humankind under their control. Today, android AIs capable of emotional interactions with humans have been developed and tested in several different scientific studies.

2 "The Ultimate Computer"

'Star Trek: The Original Series' Season 2, Episode 24 (1968)

Image via Paramount

While Star Trek is known for its positive vision of humanity's future with technology, its take on AI wasn't always so rosy. In this episode, Kirk and the Enterprise crew host an experimental supercomputer called the M-5 Multitronic System, which Starfleet wants to test for its ability to run an entire Starship without humans.

During a routine drill, M-5 uses the Enterprise's weaponry to destroy two of the Starships, killing their crew members. Impossible to stop, Kirk must reason with the computer's "humanity" to make it dismantle itself. Today, AI is increasingly being used in the military and the U.S. Department of Defense recently revealed its strategy to accelerate its adoption, to the alarm of many.

1 "The Measure of A Man"

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Season 2, Episode 9 (1989)

via Paramount

Twenty years after the cancelation of the original series, Star Trek continued its sophisticated take on human and AI relations in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now AI has become part of the ship's crew in the person of loveable android Data.

Essentially a courtroom drama, this episode explored a legal question about whether Data is the property of Starfleet or a sentient being with self-determination. Much like the "I, Robot" episode of The Outer Limits, it touched on legal questions that are still being sorted today.

