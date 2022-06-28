Disney+ has ushered in a new era for Star Wars. The birth of the live-action Star Wars TV series has breathed new life into the beloved characters fans first met in the original and prequel trilogies. Shows like The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi have allowed audiences to observe their favorite characters at different stages in their lives, showing new sides that may not have been captured in the films, and certain traits that loyal fans always knew were there but are now being played out on the small screen.

Boba Fett

The bounty hunter makes his first film appearance in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Darth Vader hires Boba to track the Millennium Falcon. Boba eventually returns Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, collecting the bounty placed on him. Everything seems to be going well for Boba until he falls into a Sarlacc pit. While fans assumed they'd never see him again, they did get a glimpse of young Boba in Episode II: Attack Of The Clones where it is revealed he's an unaltered clone requested by his "father" Jango Fett in exchange for the use of Jango's genetic template which is used to create the clone army.

When Boba Fett popped up in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans were delighted to find that he had crawled out of the Sarlacc pit. The series reveals a new side to Boba–his face. Because he is a clone of his father, he's portrayed by Temeura Morrison, who plays Jango Fett in Episode II. The Book Of Boba Fett gives fans a Boba who is less bounty hunter, more ruthless but compassionate leader, with the fighting skills of a Tusken Raider.

Luke Skywalker

In the original trilogy, fans witness the evolution of Luke Skywalker from a teenage boy living in the dunes of Tatooine, to a padawan under the guidance of Obi-Wan and Yoda, to the only person able to bring Anakin Skywalker back from the Darkside. In the sequel trilogy, Luke is old and gray, having achieved Master status at some point over the years. He lives as a recluse after a lapse in the judgment of his nephew, Ben Solo. What fans don't get to see is Luke at his most powerful, training padawans of his own–until now.

Luke makes his first live-action TV series appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian–and thanks to some very clever CGI, he's once again played by Mark Hamill. The Jedi master comes to rescue Grogu, taking him on as a padawan. Luke appears again in The Book Of Boba Fett, when Mando comes to check on Grogu. Luke offers his padawan a choice between two paths: one where he stays with the Jedi and one where he returns to Mando. "Baby Yoda" decides the Jedi life isn't for him, however, the fact that Luke does give him the choice shows his growth into a different type of Jedi master–one who knows what evil can spawn from lack of choice.

Ahsoka Tano

While it's strange that Ahsoka doesn't appear in any of the original or prequel films, considering she is such a big part of Anakin's life in The Clone Wars animated series, she is still considered an OG by even the most casual of Star Wars fans. Known affectionately as "Snips", Ahsoka Tano is Anakin Skywalker's padawan. Like many other Jedi, she is forced into hiding when the Galactic Empire comes into power, eventually joining the rebel movement.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Jedi master first appears as "Old Ben" in Episode IV: A New Hope, played by Sir Alec Guinness. After R2D2 and C-3PO crash-land on Tatooine carrying a message from Princess Leia, Luke takes the droids to Old Ben Kenobi. He eventually faces his old padawan and friend Darth Vader, where he is struck down but continues to appear to Luke as a force ghost. In Episode I: The Phantom Menance, fans meet a young Obi-Wan, played by Ewan Macgregor, under the guidance of Master Qui-Gon Jinn. They meet an even younger Anakin Skywalker who becomes Obi-Wan's padawan. Sadly, Anakin turns to the Darkside, and Obi-Wan is left to pick up the pieces, wondering where he went wrong while watching overt Luke and Leia.

The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobiseries gives the audience an insight into Obi-Wan's life after the fall of the Galactic Republic, before the rise of the Rebellion. For the first time, fans get to see Obi-Wan interacting with the Skywalker kids, even though they remain unaware of their parentage. A most pivotal moment comes when Obi-Wan learns that Anakin is still alive and has become Darth Vader. The turmoil is evident and is something he continues to struggle with until he faces Darth, who tells him "I am not your failure Obi-Wan... You didn't kill Anakin Skywalker. I did." This moment seems to be the start of the acceptance fans see in Old Ben in Episode IV.

Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader

The Sith lord makes his first appearance in Episode IV as the movie's big bad. From the famous "No, I am your father" scene in Episode V to the emotional moment Anakin comes back to the light just before his death in Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi, to young Ani leaving his mother behind in Episode I, to marrying the love of his life Padme by the lake in Naboo in Episode II, to the fateful battle against Obi-Wan on Mustafar and his ultimate transformation into Darth Vader in Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, Anakin Skywalker has been through a lot. But how about those years when he was at his strongest, during the height of the Empire's reign?

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin/Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans are treated to an incredibly strong, incredibly powerful Darth Vader who snaps necks with merely a thought and blows ships apart with a wave of his hand. Anakin is still visible in the cracks, quite literally. After obsessively hunting Obi-Wan, the former friends face off. Darth Vader's helmet is partially cracked, revealing Anakin's face. He gives a speech that comes out in a mix of Darth Vader's voice (James Earl Jones) and Anakin's own, with a juxtaposing red and blue lightsaber glow illuminating his face. It's at this point Obi-Wan realizes that Anakin is truly lost and only Darth Vader remains.

Princess Leia

The princess of Alderaan makes her first appearance in Episode IV. She's strong, she's smart, and she's always ready for a fight. Adopted by Bail Organa after the death of Padme, Leia becomes a senator at a young age just like her biological mother. She falls in love with the scruffy-looking nerf-herder Han Solo, and together they have Ben Solo, who later becomes Kylo Ren. Although she is force sensitive, she chooses a life of politics rather than following the path of the Jedi. Leia is as regal as ever in the sequel trilogy as General of the Resistance. She passes using all her force strength to bring her son back from the Darkside.

Tusken Raiders

First appearing in Episode IV as what Old Ben calls "the sand people" the Tusken Raiders maintain a mysterious, somewhat frightening presence across the saga. They take Anakin's mother, Shmi, in Episode II, which leads Anakin to kill "not just the men, but the women and the children too."

The Book Of Boba Fett reveals a whole new side to the Tusken Raiders. They are the ones that take in Boba Fett and nurse him back to health after he escapes from the Sarlacc pit. While initially, they capture him, Boba earns their respect and begins to train in their native ways. The Tuskens teach him how to fight, and he teaches them how to ride a speeder "like a bantha." Boba is eventually allowed to make his own Gaderffi, a spiked Tusken fighting stick.

Owen & Beru Lars

Fans first meet Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in Episode IV, working on their moisture farm with their nephew Luke. Owen is the son of Cleigg Lars, who buys Shmi Skywalker off Watto and marries her, making Owen the step-brother of Anakin Skywalker. The couple is played by Phil Brown and Shelagh Fraser in the original trilogy, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse in the prequel trilogy.

While Owen and Beru were always very protective over Luke, they get to show just how protective they can be in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Owen refuses to let Obi-Wan near the young Luke for fear of exposing his Jedi blood, and he lies to the inquisitor to protect his family. Beru is seen touting a blaster and goes up against Reva, determined to keep Luke out of harm's way. Edgerton and Piesse reprise their roles for the show.

