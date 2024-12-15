Sitcoms have changed drastically since the black-and-white days of I Love Lucy, with more realistic depictions of life (no more married couples in twin beds) and content that would make the 1950s network censors quit in outrage. But the more things change, the more they stay the same, and although sitcoms look and feel different now, they still share the same building blocks, or tropes, from the golden years of television to entertain audiences.

The comforting quality sitcoms have on viewers comes from a tried-and-true method of creating high volumes of comedy quickly and effectively to meet network programming demands. By using the following tropes, creators can go straight to the heart of what viewers respond to and create the next comedy hit. These are the most familiar tropes that every sitcom has, whether it's classics from the '90s or modern efforts in today's ever-changing landscape.

10 A Secret Crush

Example: ‘The Office’ (2005-2013)

One character having a secret crush on another is a common plot device to fall back on, as it adds an easily identifiable romance element to an environment that otherwise wouldn’t have one–typically best utilized in a workplace comedy. Viewers tune in to The Office to see if Jim (John Krasinski) is any closer to telling Pam (Jenna Fischer) about his feelings because, as the two are likable protagonists with chemistry, the audience has determined they would be a good match and will come back each week to see if sparks ever fly.

While The Office is a prime example of this device, an alternative version of this concept would be Cheers, in which Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Shelley Long) share a crush, but either ego or circumstance prevents the relationship from beginning. These will-they-won’t-they romances will normally be stretched out until audience frustration or a looming cancellation gives the couple the green light to act on their feelings.

9 New to the City

Example: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990-1996)

Even outside of sitcoms, the fish-out-of-water story, or someone being introduced to an environment that’s foreign to them, is immediately accessible to audiences. It gives the protagonist a reason to have everything explained to them about their new home or job, putting the hero and the audience on equal footing as both learn about the setting and characters. The new environment will present the hero with unfamiliar challenges that cause them to grow as a character in a slow and satisfying arc that takes place over the season or series.

As with the case of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith’s (Will Smith) arrival at his relatives' mansion creates comedy by presenting a culture clash between him and his refined, extended family. There will be diminishing returns on the jokes reflecting their differences, as the longer Will stays with his family, the more he assimilates into their way of life. By then, the characters will have had enough time to establish new dynamics or character flaws that will continue to carry the show. (Or they don’t, and the show gets canceled).

8 The Wacky Neighbor

Example: ‘Family Matters’ (1989-1998)

The wacky neighbor is a source of frustration for the main character, a benign nuisance that doesn’t cause great harm but is still irritating. For instance, they’ll often try to walk directly into the house without knocking, not respecting the personal space of others. A variation of this is a friendly version of the same concept, where the main character doesn’t mind the intrusion, but the neighbor’s presence or advice leads to the conflict of the episode.

Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) in Family Matters is the most extreme example of the trope, considering how much Urkel took over the show like a plague of locusts on a field of crops. Urkel’s presence was initially an agent of chaos that could introduce new plots without requiring longer exposition to get started. However, Urkel's uniqueness and the type of stories he could introduce caused a shift in focus that arguably kept the sitcom going longer than it would have without him.

7 Short-Lived Romances

Example: ‘Seinfeld’ (1989-1998)

Shows where the main character is single often rely on the trope of bad dates or short-lived romances with guest stars. There’s a wide variety of directions to take the plot device, with a common example being a date that’s so unbelievably bad to show how shallow the dating pool is. More effectively, a brief romance can be used to point out character flaws in the hero still left unresolved, a sign that their journey of self-transformation is still in progress.

The cast of Seinfeld frequently went on dates that were used as a source of new minutiae for the quartet to dissect. The audience understands that none of the dates are likely to materialize into long-term relationships because the show's structure doesn’t support them. Especially in the case of Seinfeld, the dates are introductory points for another theme being explored, and a quick scene at a restaurant with a date is a simple way to introduce the concept.

6 Elaborate Schemes

Example: ‘I Love Lucy’ (1951-1957)

Sitcoms love a good scheme, as it’s an easy way to introduce broad or physical comedy into a plot, with the hero of the story pursuing a convoluted solution to a simple problem. A character whose calling card is schemes isn’t necessarily a villain or underhanded by nature–it can be more of a sign that they’re stubborn and the scheme will help them acquire a prize that has previously been denied.

If I Love Lucy didn’t invent this trope, they definitely perfected it, as Lucy (Lucille Ball) goes to incredible lengths, using costumes and multi-layered subterfuge to accomplish anything from getting Ricky’s (Desi Arnaz) job back at the club to joining his act herself. Elaborate schemes are less likely in more grounded comedies, but How I Met Your Mother turned womanizer Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) into a man so reliant on schemes to meet women that he made a physical book of them to reference.

5 The Fool

Example: ‘The Simpsons’ (1989-Present)

The fool doesn’t necessarily speak to the character in question’s intelligence but more to their capacity to learn lessons in each episode—and forget it by next week. The fool will make mistakes either out of a moment of selfishness or laziness, but their intent is not to cause harm to those around them. Often, they’ll think they were helping by presenting a solution before realizing they only made things worse. In practice, this character will be the lead, and most central plots revolve around them due to how easily they create conflict with other characters.

A well-meaning or gentle doofus like Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) is the archetypal example of a fool audiences have no trouble rooting for. Homer was less relatable and palatable to audiences when he was a walking ball of rage in the earlier seasons of The Simpsons, but the character was able to soften his tone with his family and still cause the same number of problems. Audiences will give the fool more leniency than any of the other characters because there’s an unspoken belief they are unable to get out of their own way.