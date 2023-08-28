The world of at-home entertainment is endlessly flooded with the trendiest feed of upcoming features and series promoted to be the best of the season. As the collection of mainstream content grows every day, older stories are shelved away, shadowing themselves to younger generations.

Gen Zers are now accustomed to targeted content, which means classic TV shows are not their first go-to unless introduced. If younger audiences can open their curiosity to the past, they will uncover a whirlpool of hallmarked stories that can be twice as relatable, comical, and sentimental as any modern show out there.

10 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Fans of The American Horror Story and Black Mirror will be spellbound by the fantasy horror anthology series that started it all. The Twilight Zone is a psychological experience where ordinary people get wrapped up in surreal situations, paranoia, time travel, alien invasions, and near-death circumstances. Created by Rod Serling, the sci-fi series became one of the most influential shows ever and was rebooted three times, with its latest reboot for Paramount+ in 2019.

The timeless show is credited with popularizing the horror and fantasy genre to millions of Americans. The Twilight Zone is grimly haunting, each episode reminding us to question our own existence, and its legacy inspired hundreds of modern films, books, games, and even theme parks. Redditor originalnutta comments, "Shame really, because it's such a unique show and way ahead of its time."

9 'The Love Boat' (1977-1986)

The Love Boat promises something for everyone! The romantic-comedy drama was a smash hit for ABC, running over nine seasons. Fans fluttered over the golden cast members: Gavin MacLeod as the captain, Bernie Kopell as the doctor, and Lauren Tewes as the cruise director. The show was set aboard a luxury passenger cruise ship, MS Pacific Princess where the crew members and guests find themselves engaged in romantic affairs and humorous dilemmas at sea.

Unlike shows from the '70s, The Love Boat episodes each ran an hour long, allowing the plotlines to flesh out into a more serious story. The series popularized the guest-star format, which attracted a mass audience every Saturday night. Redditor right_bank_cafe comments, "When this was originally on, I could not stand this show! But it’s on Pluto now... and I can’t stop watching it."

8 'The Jeffersons' (1975-1985)

Back then, people of color were rarely represented on American television, let alone in a grounded or positive way. Then came one of the longest-running TV shows in history, The Jeffersons, the stereotype-breaking Black sitcom that paved the way for millions. The All in the Family spin-off focused on a loving, new money Black couple, George (Sherman Hemsley) and Louise Jefferson (Isabel Sanford), who move to a luxurious apartment building in Manhattan.

The family comedygained a reputable following for its then-unique focus on Black Americans in a wealthier socio-economic bracket and for being the first to feature an interracial Black couple. Hemsley's blunt yet humorous character didn't hesitate to voice his cynicism about white people and racial issues in America that are still relevant today. Redditor DarthLithgow comments, "Everything about this show is perfection. First, you had a great cast, with the stars Isabel Sanford and Sherman Hemsley sharing unreal on-screen chemistry. The writing was incredible, simultaneously addressing social issues with sharp, witty comedy".

7 'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

Gen Zers unknowingly had their first exposure to one of the most-watched shows in the US from the infamous reenactment in the Drake and Josh episode "I Love Sushi." Starring the real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, I Love Lucy was one of the first shows to feature an interracial couple and achieved worldwide acclaim as one of the most influential TV series in history.

Set in New York City, the story revolves around the life of an at-home wife and her band leader husband as she tries to rise to stardom despite getting herself into hilarious predicaments. Lucille Ball was one of the greatest comedians of all time, and her comedic timing in I Love Lucy is unbeatable. Redditor binder673 shares, "I Love Lucy lives up strong today, but so many younger people will never see it."

6 'Star Trek: The Original Series' (1966-1968)

Star Trek is one of the most successful sci-fi franchises ever. Star Trek: The Original Series is what dawned the galactic phenomenon and has since influenced generations of media in its genre. Created Gene Roddenberry, and the series became a cult classic and gave legs to future sci-fi movies and shows.

The adventure takes place on the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701), following Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew as they complete a five-year mission to explore space and time. The episodes focus on the different exploits of the crew members, especially the iconic commanding officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Redditor Shades7 comments, "Star Trek: The Original Series is my favorite show of all time. I'm 20".

5 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Some of the most talented showrunners in the business know how to transform a story's single setting into its own character, and producers James Burrows and Glen and Les Charles succeeded beyond expectations. Cheers was the epitome of grade-A acting and writing, centering on a bar called "Cheers," where locals come to drink and relax as they share life experiences.

Starring timeless characters like Sam (Ted Danson), the heartthrob bar owner, Clara (Rhea Perlman), the hot-tempered waitress, and Coach (Nicholas Colasanto), the dimwitted bartender, Cheers is celebrated worldwide for its slice-of-life storytelling and comedy that lasts for a lifetime. Redditor Bobby_Marks2 shares, "It has the greatest-functioning theme song of all time... the theme song captures how the show will make you feel. Every time you sit down to watch it, that song will get you primed for the show, making it that much easier to laugh."

4 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was ahead of its time during the second wave of the feminist movement. Mary Tyler Moore, the actress, producer, and feminist advocate, plays Mary Richards, a single, career-focused woman who lands a job as an associate producer at Minneapolis's lowest-rated TV station. The sitcom explored several controversial issues women faced in the '70s, including sexuality and workplace equality, earning twenty-nine Primetime Emmy Awards.

Moore's strong-minded character never depended on a man, and her motivation to keep moving up the success ladder inspired millions of American women. The user ZanyDelaney comments, "I love the Mary Tyler Moore show. I watched the entire series on cable TV around 2010. (I had caught the odd episode before then.) I loved the show and bought all the DVDs in 2019 on a whim and finished them in February 2020."

3 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

Happy Days is an iconic American sitcom and is regarded to be one of the most popular series in television history. The coming-of-age show is seen from the perspective of high schooler Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) as he navigates his teenage years with his close friends, including the school dropout, cool-guy Fonzie (Henry Winkler) in an idealized version of life in Milwaukee during the 1950s and 1960s.

Created by Gary Marshall, Happy Days was praised for having heart-warming episodes, humor, and unshakable chemistry between the cast members. The comedy features stereotypical characters like the traditional, at-home mother, the breadwinning father, school nerds, and biker gangs. Reddit user gimmiefuelgimmiefire boasts, "The show was filmed as a single camera set up. It used outdoor shoots, location shoots (all L.A. posing as Wisconsin), and pretty damn good cinematography for the 1970s tv... it's miles better than any other show from the early 1970s. It looks like they put some effort into it".

2 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

The "show about nothing," Seinfeld, is considered to be the funniest sitcom of all time. The story is set in Manhattan starring Jerry, a fictionalized version of Jerry Seinfeld, as he navigates mundane and bizarre life experiences with his odd-ball best friends, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and wacky neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Most '90s sitcoms showed a resolution to their protagonists' problems, but Seinfeld earned its historic reputation for being the first show to feature amoral characters whom you couldn't sympathize with in a way that was genuinely hilarious and relatable. Redditor whycantistay shares, "I think that Seinfeld will always be seen as funny, the way their situations relate to each other in unforeseen (or sometimes predictable) ways is a comedic hallmark".

1 'I Dream of Jeannie' (1965-1970)

The early 60s marked the spark of magic across American television sets. With the beloved Bewitched (1964) dominating the public's heart, just a year later, a copy-and-paste version of the show came to take over. I Dream of Jeannie starring Barbara Eden is a classic, fantasy sitcom that tells the story of a NASA astronaut who accidentally finds a gorgeous 2,000-year-old genie in a bottle with the power to grant any wish his heart desires for eternity.

Compared to Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie is credited to be the more light-hearted and sexier production of the two. The adorable yet steamy chemistry between Jeannie and Major Nelson (Larry Hagman) makes the show so heartwarming. Redditor Detroit_Cineaste shares, "I Dream of Jeannie a classic ['60s] sitcom... Every episode is basically Jeannie gets Anthony into trouble and gets him out of it by the end..."

