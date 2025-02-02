As long as there have been movies, there have been war dramas that transcend the time in which they were made. War movies can stand the test of time by offering perspectives on the war they showcase. While there are some war movies that are seen as inaccurate in hindsight, there are some that feature universal truths that can still be considered today. War movies that have stood the test of time have stories that can spark conversations among viewers across generations.

Some movies, like Casablanca, have established themselves as timeless dramas because they provide a unique commentary on a specific war. Other movies, like All Quiet on the Western Front, offer a timeless look at the nature of war itself and how it impacts anyone who experiences it. The best war movies that have stood the test of time combine historical accuracy with compelling stories that leave lasting impressions.

10 'Patton' (1970)

Directed by Franklin James Schaffner

Image via 20th Century Fox

Patton follows the life and career of General George Patton (George C. Scott), who was an instrumental American figure in winning World War II. The movie follows the beginning of Patton's experience in World War II, facing off against Field Marshal Rommel in Africa. The story paints a picture of Patton that showcases his indisputable talent for leadership as well as his many flaws. Patton showcases some key moments that became part of the general's legacy.

Patton has held up so well over the years because it portrays Patton as a deeply complex man who, in spite of his flaws, managed to achieve significant military victories for the United States. This movie could have so easily shown Patton to be an untouchable hero who will always remain above critique. However, Patton's more nuanced view of its titular character is what makes the overall story timeless.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Patton Release Date April 2, 1970 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Columbia Pictures

Dr. Strangelove follows the aftermath of a fictional American general who decides to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike against the Soviet Union. The American president's response to this event becomes increasingly wild as panic sets in among those around him. Dr. Stangelove underlined the fears that existed in America and around the world at that time. The movie is a satire on how inept political and military leadership left the entire world on the edge of destruction.

Although Dr. Strangelove is a direct response to the events of the Cold War, there is timelessness to the story's critique of those in power. While the movie might be an exaggerated look at the chaos that accompanies major crises, it is a pointed look at how those in power are often paralyzed when it comes to taking decisive action. Dr. Strangelove is also a reminder of just how much the fear of nuclear annihilation impacted society.