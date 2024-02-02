The Academy Awards serve an important purpose within the film industry, as they have the power to illuminate audiences to films that they may not have been exposed to otherwise. A film’s box office performance may not be reflective of its quality, so a larger voting body that determines the best work of a given year can be very useful in highlighting great cinema. Unfortunately, the Oscars often look over great films within specific genres, especially westerns.

It’s not an anomaly for the Oscars to reward a western, as classics like Cimarron, Dances With Wolves, and Unforgiven all took home the Best Picture Oscar. However, many of the greatest westerns of all-time were completely overlooked by the Oscars, as they failed to recognize them in even technical categories. While time has proven them to be brilliant works of cinema, these classic westerns received no Oscar nominations.

10 ‘My Darling Clementine’ (1948)

Directed by John Ford

Director John Ford is no stranger to the Academy Awards, as he has taken home more Best Director trophies than any other director in history. While My Darling Clementine was a great depiction of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, the film was completely overlooked by the Oscars for its performances, writing, and cinematography. These seemed like strange omissions considering how emotionally resonant the film was in comparison to other renditions of the same story.

Although he had already won the Best Actor prize for his performance in Grapes of Wrath, Fonda’s excellent performance in My Darling Clementine was snubbed of a nomination. His earnest, inspiring role as Wyatt Earp embodied the charisma and warmth that Fonda was so great at bringing to the screen. Not to be ignored is Walter Brennan, who's equally impressive work as the cattleman Newman Haynes Clanton could’ve easily snagged a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

My Darling Clementine Release Date December 3, 1946 Director John Ford Cast Henry Fonda , Victor Mature , Walter Brennan Runtime 97 min

9 '3 Godfathers' (1948)

Directed by John Ford

While 3 Godfathers is now remembered as a Christmas classic, Ford’s beautiful 1948 western failed to receive any Oscar nominations. While 3 Godfathers is just as technically accomplished as any of Ford’s other westerns, it stands out due to the excellent screenplay by Laurence Stallings, Frank S. Nugent, and Robert Nathan. The film cleverly reimagines themes and archetypes from Biblical scripture into an exciting adventure story featuring three memorable outlaws who rescue an infant child.

Compared to other westerns of the era, 3 Godfathers touches on important themes of redemption, love, community, and forgiveness, and certainly warranted a Best Picture nomination for its clever subversion of genre conventions. While it seems odd that the film was overlooked when considering how generally receptive the Oscars were to Ford’s work within the western genre, 3 Godfathers has stood the test of time despite its omission.

3 Godfathers Release Date January 13, 1949 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Pedro Armendáriz , Ward Bond , Mae Marsh Runtime 106 minutes

8 'The Searchers' (1956)

Directed by John Ford

The Searchers is perhaps Ford’s crowning achievement as a filmmaker, as the film analyzes the inherent violence within the American frontier and created one of the definitive screen anti-heroes. While John Wayne is generally known for playing heroic characters, he gives an uncharacteristically sinister performance as the ruthless Marshall Ethan Edwards, who is driven by bloodlust to hunt down indigenous groups. There’s no performance that Wayne has given that was more worthy of awards recognition.

The snubs are odd considering that The Searchers has had a lasting impact on film culture, inspiring many fan theories and even a comic book adaptation. The Oscars are often guilty of awarding films that fail to age well, whilst ignoring cinema that stands the test of time. The Searchers is evidence of this, as no other film from 1956 has had such an outsized effect on the development of the medium.

The Searchers Release Date May 26, 1956 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Jeffrey Hunter , Vera Miles , Ward Bond , Natalie Wood Runtime 119 minutes

7 '3:10 to Yuma' (1957)

Directed by Delmer Daves

While western cinema is known for its easily identifiable heroes and villains, Delmer Daves’ 1957 classic 3:10 to Yuma blurs the line between good and evil. While it was overlooked for an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, the intellectual screenplay by Halsted Welles does a great job at examining how justice and law are not the same thing. The brilliant performances by Glenn Ford and Van Heflin add depth to what was already a subversive story.

Despite not receiving any Oscar nominations, 3:10 to Yuma inspired James Mangold to remake the film in 2007 with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. While the 2007 version was perhaps even better than the original, it failed to receive any Academy Awards attention for its two leads. However, 2007’s 3:10 to Yuma was not shut out entirely, as it ended up earning Oscar nominations for Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Score.

3:10 to yuma Release Date September 7, 1957 Director Delmer Daves Cast Glenn Ford , Van Heflin Runtime 92

6 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

While the genre was reaching its peak in the 1950s, Rio Bravo subverted the traditional western narrative by creating a “hang out” story that focused on three very different gunslingers that join forces to protect a small town. While the clever screenplay by Howard Hawks and Leigh Brackett featured whimsical dialogue, memorable characters, and strong dramatic tension, it was passed over by the Academy Awards in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. In the acting categories, the strong work from John Wayne, Dean Martin, and Ricky Nelson was overlooked.

Rio Bravo emerged from a rivalry with the western High Noon, which had earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Gary Cooper. This makes it even stranger that the Oscars ignored the film, as like High Noon, Rio Bravo is both a cinematic achievement and a work of great entertainment.

Rio Bravo Release Date April 4, 1959 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Dean Martin , Ricky Nelson , Angie Dickinson , Walter Brennan , Ward Bond , John Russell Runtime 141

5 ‘The Misfits’ (1961)

Directed by John Huston

While the Academy Awards have nominated both Michelle Williams and Ana de Armas for playing Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn and Blonde, respectively, the ceremony never honored Monroe herself. It’s unfortunate, as Monroe was a much better actress than she was given credit for. Although the 1961 western The Misfits contains one of Marilyn Monroe’s best performances as the divorcee Roslyn Tabor, it was not a role that earned her an Oscar nomination.

The Misfits is unique among westerns because it was not an action movie, and chose to take a more serious take on the genre that warranted awards consideration for its inherently subversive qualities. Despite earning many Oscar nominations throughout his career, including victories for Best Screenplay and Best Director for Treasure of the Sierra Madre, John Huston’s stellar work on The Misfits was completely overlooked.

The Misfits Release Date February 1, 1961 Director John Huston Cast Clark Gable , Marilyn Monroe , Montgomery Clift , Thelma Ritter , Eli Wallach , James Barton Runtime 124

4 'The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

While there are few westerns as iconic as The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Sergio Leone’s 1966 masterpiece was shut out of the Academy Awards entirely. While the film’s iconography has continued to grow in prominence in the years since its release, it’s still a remarkable piece of technical craftsmanship that could have easily scored nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design. The intense climax of The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is remembered as one of the greatest gunfights in film history.

What’s even more shocking is that composer Ennio Moriccone did not receive any recognition for his brilliant score for The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, which has become one of the most iconic in film history. While Morricone would eventually win an Oscar for scoring Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist western The Hateful Eight, it’s disappointing that his most famous music was not praised during its initial release.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone Cast Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov Runtime 161

3 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

While he is heralded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time, Sergio Leone went his entire career without earning an Academy Award nomination. While there are several films Leone directed that should have been in contention for the Best Picture and Best Director prizes, he has few masterpieces that are as impressive as Once Upon A Time In The West. With its iconic opening sequence, haunting story of revenge, memorable characters, and shocking twists, Once Upon A Time In The West set a standard that all other westerns are compared to.

The Oscars often reward films with strong social messages, and Once Upon A Time In The West analyzes the end of the western era during the creation of the first major railroad system. It was a clever bit of analysis that should’ve certainly earned the film a nomination for its screenplay.

Once Upon a Time in the West Release Date July 4, 1969 Director Sergio Leone Cast Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti Runtime 166 minutes

2 'Jeremiah Johnson' (1972)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

While he would eventually earn a Best Director trophy for his work in Ordinary People, Robert Redford has never received an Oscar for acting. It’s surprising that the Academy Awards have continuously overlooked one of the industry’s greatest living actors, who gave one of his greatest performances in the epic survival film Jeremiah Johnson. Redford made a complete physical transformation as the titular protagonist, a Mexican War veteran who takes revenge on the men that killed his family.

While it’s unusual that Redford’s brilliant performance was overlooked, it’s just as surprising that Syndney Pollack was snubbed for a Best Director trophy. The realism and intensity that Pollack captured with this direction elevated Jerimiah Johnson from being a standard survival adventure into a poignant work of human drama. The film’s gorgeous cinematography, masterful sound design, and beautiful score from Tim McIntire and John Rubinstein were also worthy of recognition by the Oscars.

1 'High Plains Drifter' (1973)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

It took the Academy Awards too long to finally honor Clint Eastwood, whose brilliant work throughout the history of western cinema was continuously overlooked. While he would eventually win the Best Picture and Best Director trophies for Unforgiven, Eastwood took a dark approach to the genre with his 1973 thriller High Plains Drifter. With its morally ambiguous protagonist, prolonged moments of suspense, and strong supporting cast, High Plains Drifter stands as one of Eastwood’s greatest westerns.

While it certainly marked a major achievement for him as a director, High Plains Drifter highlighted Eastwood’s strengths as an actor. He successfully creates an aura of intrigue around his character, who is at times both heroic and terrifying; it’s an impressive physical performance that should have earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. While the strong musical score by Dee Marton has become iconic, it was also overlooked by the Oscars.

High Plains Drifter Release Date April 19, 1973 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Verna Bloom , Marianna Hill , Mitch Ryan , Jack Ging , Stefan Gierasch Runtime 105

