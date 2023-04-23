The legendary film critic Roger Ebert is often regarded as one of the best to ever grace the business. Knowledgeable, perceptive, and with a great sense of humor, he proved that film criticism was as respectable a profession as any.

As well-versed in international cinema as he was, Ebert made a "Great Movies" list with hundreds upon hundreds of films that he gave his seal of approval to. This list is populated by all sorts of genres—And, of course, Westerns have a strong presence. It isn't easy to have your film recommended by Roger Ebert, so these films are of guaranteed high quality.

10 'Johnny Guitar' (1954)

Image via Republic Pictures

You wouldn't be blamed for having heard little or nothing about this forgotten classic, but it certainly is worth your time. Elegant, dramatic, and wickedly smart, Johnny Guitar is about a hard-willed saloon owner wrongfully accused of a crime, who stands against her detractors with the help of her friend Johnny "Guitar" Logan.

Roger Ebert calls this "one of the most blatant psychosexual melodramas" that have ever been disguised under the mask of a different genre. It was a film way ahead of its time, and its bold subversion of genre conventions remains a blast of fun even all these decades later.

9 'My Darling Clementine' (1946)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Many Westerns feel the need to grip audiences' attention with explosive set pieces and big dramatic scenes, but not My Darling Clementine. It's a Western that happens to be surprisingly sad, and a must-see for fans of the genre.

The film is a fascinating dramatization of the life of American lawman and gambler Wyatt Earp, played by Henry Fonda. Ebert calls it "one of the sweetest and most good-hearted of all Westerns," qualities that are rather hard to find in the genre but always very much welcome.

8 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the biggest icons of Hollywood's Golden Age of classics, Humphrey Boggart dipped his toes in all the most popular genres of his time, including the Western—with great success.

Directed by John Huston and starring Boggart at the top of his game, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre is a riveting morality tale populated by characters much more complex and intricately layered than one can find in most other '40s dramas. Because of this, Ebert watched the film many times and always found himself gripped by it.

7 'Red River' (1948)

Image via United Artists

Despite having its fair share of fame (as proved by the fact that Roger Ebert included it among the best films he saw), Red River is nevertheless not nearly as widely popular and appreciated as it deserves.

The first collaboration between two of the genre's biggest players, director Howard Hawks and actor John Wayne, Red River is everything that a Western should be, and then some. It's not only one of Roger Ebert's highest-rated movies, but also one of the highest-rated Westerns on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'El Topo' (1970)

Image via ABKCO Films

Chilean auteur Alejandro Jodorowsky, one of the main exponents of modern cinematic surrealism, is most definitely an acquired taste. El Topo, one of the most wonderfully weird Westerns ever and one of Jodorowsky's most contentious artworks, is a great place to start for those wishing to become familiar with the director's style.

Though its nearly palpable atmosphere makes it impossible to look away from, El Topo is the kind of movie that you're better off not trying to make sense of. Even Roger Ebert would agree that the best way to enjoy it is to sit back and enjoy the impenetrable symbolism and exquisitely odd story.

5 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Together, John Ford and John Wayne defined and redefined the Western genre as we today know it. Together, they made The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, which Ebert would agree is a landmark in the history of Western movies.

The film brings many of the genre's tropes into question and toys with them with complete sensibility, and it touches on a few topics that remain timely to this day. It's a richly directed and written movie with a trio of phenomenal lead performances, more than worthy of its high fame.

4 'Stagecoach' (1939)

Image via United Artists

By the time Ford directed Stagecoach (starring Wayne, the duo's first proper collaboration), the genre wasn't nearly as popular as it became later. In fact, many call this the first great Western, and it undeniably played a huge role in the popularization of these kinds of movies.

There are parts of the film that haven't aged well at all (an illustration of the outdated parts of the genre as a whole), yet it's hard to deny the outstanding quality that Ebert eloquently applauds in his review of Stagecoach, and it's impossible to not be wowed by the movie's impressive set pieces, entertaining story, and extremely influential qualities.

3 'The Searchers' (1956)

Best-known for having gorgeous cinematography, an impactful ending, one of the the best scores in the genre, and one of John Wayne's best performances, The Searchers makes it abundantly clear why many consider it one of the greatest Westerns of all time.

The movie is magnificent in every possible sense: In the grand scope of its visuals, in the deep complexity of its characters and performances, in the dark corners that its story dares to delve into, and in the way it challenges the typical conventions of Westerns. Ebert admired the way in which Wayne questioned the morality of the heroes he had portrayed in the past, and it's very hard to not share the critic's sentiment.

2 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Experts disagree on when exactly the Western "died", but what's certain is that at some point in the '60s-'70s, the genre's popularity simply faded away. As such, Clint Eastwood's magnum opus, Unforgiven, is made all the stronger and more impactful.

Unforgiven is the modern Revisionist Western by excellence, undoubtedly one of the most cerebral, gripping, and dark autopsies that have ever been performed on a movie genre. Ebert commends virtually every aspect of this Best Picture Oscar winner, one of the most enveloping stories told in the cinema of the '90s.

1 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1968)

Image via United Artists

Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly needs pretty much no introduction. When it comes to iconic Westerns that revolutionized not just the genre, but cinema as a whole, it's hard to beat this one.

No one did with the Western genre and its tropes things as adventurous and legendary as those done by Leone, as Roger Ebert would have surely agreed. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, what many consider the filmmaker's masterwork, is a testament to the raw power of moving pictures of telling riveting stories in the most unique ways.

KEEP READING:The 10 Best Western Movies Made Outside America