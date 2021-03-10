It's a film about ancient and dangerous relics that should probably belong in a museum, to quote Indiana Jones.

John Wick franchise helmer Chad Stahelski has reportedly found his next big project: directing a feature titled Classified. Deadline reports that the stuntman/director is currently attached to the action-thriller. New Line won the auction for the pitch, which Stahelski will also be producing with his 87Eleven Entertainment team including Jason Spitz and Alex Young, as well as Trevor Engelson through Underground Films.

The script, written by Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, seems to be a perfect fit for Stahelski's sensibilities as a director. The thriller was pitched as a cross between Die Hard and Indiana Jones, and takes place inside a classified underground bunker. Inside this secret location are relics that were secretly obtained during the Second World War, but they're not just ornamental in nature. It turns out what resides within is more powerful than anyone anticipated.

Stahelski has had a busy career since co-directing the first John Wick movie back in 2014 alongside David Leitch. He returned as solo director for the sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2 as well as John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. But he's dabbled in other franchises besides the Keanu Reeves-led action thrillers about a man very loyal to his dog; Stahelski also served as second unit director for reshoots on Birds of Prey.

In other franchise development news, he's working on his own reboot of Highlander, of which he intends to be a trilogy. But he's not straying far from the John Wick movies either, as Lionsgate had previously reported on an earnings call that John Wick 5 will be shot back-to-back with John Wick 4, both of which Stahelski plans to direct.

There's presently no news on a release date for Classified, but we'll keep you apprised of any further developments.

