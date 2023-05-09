The first images are out for the Aaron Eckhart-led action thriller Classified. Per Deadline, principal photography for the film has wrapped in Malta, and it's now bound for Cannes in an attempt to find a home. Eckhart is dressed to kill in the first shot available to the public, donning a black coat and a sniper rifle as he aims down at his next target. The film is being described as a marriage of international espionage and a classic father-daughter relationship tale.

Based on a screenplay by Bob DeRosa, who helped pen the Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher-led Killers, Classified stars Eckhart as a professional CIA hitman who for two decades has gotten orders in secret through the classified ads of the newspaper. He begins to question everything when his long-lost daughter, a UK M16 analyst, locates him and reveals that his boss who would've been giving him contracts has been dead for years and the division he worked for has since folded. Eckhart's assassin has been killing the wrong people for the wrong person and the two team up to figure out who's behind the orders.

Classified sounds like the perfect story for Eckhart who has been a fixture of the action thriller genre for years now. The Dark Knight star featured prominently in both Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel across the pond, London Has Fallen, and he's also set for another high-profile espionage thriller with Renny Harlin's The Bricklayer. Here, he'll share the screen with Abigail Breslin, who'll play his daughter, as well as Tim Roth.

Image via Film Bridge International

RELATED: Aaron Eckhart Is Briefed on a Deadly 'Ambush' in New Clip [Exclusive]

Who Else Is Behind Classified?

Helming the film will be Roel Reine who previously directed a pair of episodes for Paramount+'s Halo series. He was eager to work with a talented core cast for the film and teased how the project differentiates itself in comparison to other action thrillers. "It was an honor to work with this cast of talented actors," he said. "Aaron brought an engaging, emotional depth to his portrayal of an assassin searching for his place in a corrupt world. Malta provided the perfect backdrop for this epic action movie."

Film Bridge International produced Classified with Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra attached under the banner alongside Gabriel Georgiev of Midwest. FBI has managed to scrape together some major star power for their projects in the past, more recently landing Henry Goulding and Daniela Melchior for Assassin Club. Both Wander and Dykstra believe they have a hit with Classified considering the cast and the stunning locale. "The combination of utilizing Malta’s incredible locations, as well as a top-notch cast and crew, has provided us with exceptional production value we are excited to showcase to our partners in Cannes," Dykstra added.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Classified as production progresses. Check out the trailer for Eckhart's previous film Ambush below.