October is typically the month for all things spooky, but Saban Films and Sony also have an action-heavy treat for fans of Aaron Eckhart. The Olympus Has Fallen and The Dark Knight star is leading the high-octane espionage thriller Classified, casting him as a career CIA hitman who makes a startling discovery about the nature of his missions and is sent on a hunt for the truth. Collider is excited to share the official trailer for the film which promises a twisty flick made to keep viewers guessing as he fights his way through armed and dangerous enemies. The film is slated to hit Digital on October 22.

In the footage, Evan Shaw (Eckhart) gets to work, sniping targets with terrifying precision under the belief he's helping further the CIA's goals. After another successful mission, he gets a critical assignment with "no way out this time" from his presumed superior (Tim Roth) and proceeds with his day, checking the classified section of the newspaper for instructions. However, a mysterious individual (Abigail Breslin) has also picked up on how he gets his information and confronts him with the revelation that his department hasn't existed for years. Faced with the reality that he's been killing people for some unknown, likely nefarious benefactor, he leaves Rome for Malta to find answers with help from the stranger. Yet, he's left with questions about whom to believe and what's in it for either side, as his "CIA bosses" threaten to send an assassin to deal with him and force him to consider whether the woman is really trustworthy.

Classified is packed with action with sweeping shootouts and sequences that pit Shaw against enemies from all sides. Eckhart is a favorite for his roles in actioners, between appearances in the Has Fallen franchise, the big-budget invasion flick Battle Los Angeles, and more recent features like Rumble Through the Dark, Chief of Station, and The Bricklayer. It also helps to have a director familiar with the genre in Roel Reiné. Best known for helming episodes of Paramount+'s Halo series and the historical war epic The Admiral, Reiné directed from a screenplay penned by Bob DeRosa of White Collar and Killers fame.

'Classified' Is the Latest in a Strong 2024 Slate for Saban Films

Also behind the production of Classified is Film Bridge International with individual producers Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra alongside Midwest's Gabriel Georgiev. Saban acquired the film last year, adding it to an extensive slate of features the distributor had lined up for 2024. Most recently, the company saw the release of Kevin Smith's The 4:30 Movie last weekend, one of the director's most personal films to date, taking loose inspiration from his teenage exploits. Next up, Saban will bring the Jason Flemyng-led thriller The Stoic to VOD and digital platforms on October 18 just before Eckhart's espionage actioner will be available to rent or buy on Digital on October 22.

