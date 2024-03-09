Claude Chabrol was a prolific French New Wave director active between 1958 and 2009. Over those five decades, he directed dozens of movies and acted in many more. Like his peers Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut, Chabrol started out as a film critic before stepping behind the camera himself. He primarily specialized in thrillers, most of which paid homage to the works of Alfred Hitchcock while maintaining Chabrol's idiosyncratic perspective. Chabrol's movies tend to be slow-burners, with the tension steadily ratcheting up to an explosive climax.

Thematically, Chabrol's films frequently engage with the hidden darkness of French society, especially the resentment and hate lurking behind politeness and bourgeois manners. Describing his bleak stories, Chabrol has said, "I’m not pessimistic about people in general, but only about the way they live." Though his movies can get heavy, they are also entertaining, and most of them were popular on release. His best films remain an intriguing window not only into his own artistic sensibility but into the whole cinema movement of which he was a part. These are Chabrol's finest movies, ranked.

10 'La Rupture'

Released: 1970

"That's enough! We're not kids anymore." Hélène (Stéphane Audran) is a devoted wife and mother being tyrannized by her drug-addled husband Charles (Jean-Claude Drouot). One day, after Charles harms their son Michel in a rage. Hélène snaps, striking Charles with a frying pan and making an escape with the boy. She moves into a boarding house and files for divorce, hoping to start over, but Charles's manipulative parents try to frame her as insane.

At the same time, Hélène's estranged former Ludovic (Michel Bouquet) appears with schemes of his own. He enlists a man named Paul Thomas (Jean-Pierre Cassel) to move into the boarding house and spy on Hélène. Hélène must contend with all these challenges which threaten to overwhelm her. As it goes along, La Rupture (meaning "The Breach") becomes less realistic and more symbolic, at times verging on a fairy tale. The question is whether it will have a happy ending or a tragic one.

9 'Masques'

Released: 1987

"It's very amusing to live several lives at once." Masques is a sleek and economical thriller centering on TV host Christian Legagneur (Philippe Noiret) and Roland Wolf (Robin Renucci), the young mystery writer and journalist who is penning Legagneur's biography. They meet at Legagneur's lavish country estate, where we encounter Legagneur’s frail goddaughter Catherine (Anne Brochet), his mute chauffeur Max (Pierre-François Dumeniaud), his secretary Colette (Monique Chaumette), guest Patricia (Bernadette Lafont) and her drunk husband Manu (Roger Dumas).

However, it soon becomes clear that Wolf has ulterior motives involving the disappearance of his sister. In the process, he discovers that Legagneur is drugging Catherine in order to exploit her. The two men become locked in a battle of wits, trading verbal barbs and ever-escalating threats. One of them will triumph, and the other's life will be upended. Masques is a real slow-paced mystery that takes its time to build up to a tense third act, but which rewards viewers with the patience to stick with it. It shows Chabrol's strength at building tension while crafting tragic, fascinating characters.

8 'Betty'

Released: 1992

Marie Trintignant leads this psychological drama as Betty, a troubled young woman with a self-destructive streak. She is an alcoholic who has just been caught cheating on her husband. He divorces her and turfs her out, after which she wanders around in a daze, eventually seeking refuge in a remote inn run by the compassionate Laure (Stéphane Audran), who has addiction issues of her own.

They form a friendship, but Betty soon grows jealous of Laure's relationship with her lover Mario (Jean-François Garreaud). She attempts to steal Mario for herself, with incendiary consequences. Betty is an arthouse thriller, with less of a plot and more of a series of events that chain react off each other. This makes it a more interesting watch than your bog-standard Hollywood thriller. It stumbles somewhat as it goes along, but is worth checking out for the slick, confident camerawork and the strong performances from Trintignant and Audran, who keep this dark tale grounded and believable.

7 'L’Enfer'

Released: 1994

L'Enfer (meaning "Hell", and alternatively titled Torment) is Chabrol's portrait of a disintegrating marriage. It revolves around Paul Prieur (François Cluzet) and his wife Nelly (Emmanuelle Béart), who run a popular hotel. However, Paul begins to suspect that Nelly is cheating on him and grows increasingly paranoid and unstable. He begins taking out his frustration on Nelly in subtle but terrible ways, and their home becomes a pressure cooker of neuroses and rage.

Paul may not harm Nelly physically, but his psychological abuse is horrifying, to the point that the film's title is more than justified. He's a truly loathsome figure, toxic masculinity incarnate, who hides his threats behind mean jokes. Worst of all, he is totally blind to his own dark side and seems to genuinely believe he is in the right. As a thriller, L'Enfer is flawed, but as a character study, it's bleak, relentless, and assured. Its ending is a gut punch, and one of Chabrol's finest finales.

6 'The Good Time Girls'

Released: 1960

The Good Time Girls is a comedy-drama about four Parisian women and their interactions with men. They are Jane (Bernadette Lafont), Jacqueline (Clotilde Joano), Ginette (Stéphane Audran), and Rita (Lucile Saint-Simon), all just trying to scrape together a living while contending with various romantic overtures, both wanted and unwanted. For every great guy who pursues them, there's a villain (or three).

There are many sweet and subtle scenes involving the characters, their lovers, their bosses, and their parents, which are handled surprisingly sensitively. These are simply ordinary people going about the small drama (and often boredom) of everyday life. However, there's one scene that is utterly shocking, out-of-the-ordinary, and hard-hitting, which many viewers disliked on release but which undoubtedly elevates the film. It puts a decidedly dark spin on the rest of the movie. In the decades since, The Good Time Girls's reputation has improved, with many critics now considering it to be one of Chabrol's very best movies.

5 'This Man Must Die'

Released: 1969

This labyrinthine crime thriller centers on Charles (Michel Duchaussoy), a grief-stricken father consumed by a singular desire for vengeance after his young son is killed in a hit-and-run accident. Determined to track down the perpetrator since the police cannot, Charles embarks on a relentless quest for justice, employing cunning and deceit to infiltrate the lives of those connected to the crash.

In particular, he confronts Hélène (Caroline Cellier), an actress who was in a car that got damaged that day. Through her, Charles learns about her brother-in-law Paul (Jean Yanne), who he comes to believe drove the car that killed his son. Despite not being certain, Charles resolves to murder Paul but, of course, not everything goes according to plan. While this is one of Chabrol's more conventional movies, the filmmaker still ups the ante relentlessly, making for a tense viewing experience. Still, much of the film's power is indebted to Duchaussoy's complex performance. He makes Charles simultaneously awful and sympathetic and one of the best character's in Chabrol's filmography.

4 'The Unfaithful Wife'

Released: 1969

Chabrol's frequent collaborator Stéphane Audran delivers one of her strongest performances here as Hélène, the wife of a successful businessman named Charles (Michel Bouquet). On the surface, they seem to have it all: safety and security, a beautiful home in the countryside, and a happy son. However, this illusion is shattered when it is revealed that Hélène has been having an affair with a writer called Victor Pégala (Maurice Ronet).

Charles murders Pégala and meticulously disposes of the evidence, but detectives nevertheless swoop in on the couple, digging through their lives with a fine-toothed comb. At the same time, the couple handle each other with icy distance, matching one another lie for lie. Their relationship is pure deception, all the way down. Here, Chabrol once again explores his signature themes of infidelity, jealousy, and the messy reality hiding behind social facades. Stylistically, he channels Hitchcock, particularly Vertigo and Psycho, with dolly zooms and an active camera. The Unfaithful Wife is a prime example of Chabrol's ability to remain indebted to cinematic masters while crafting a distinct style of his own. It's an early career work that shows promise of the great things Chabrol would accomplish with his later, more refined works.

3 'Story of Women'

Released: 1988

"I've been a slave since I was 14. And I don't see how it'll ever change." Based on a true story, Story of Women unfolds in Nazi-occupied France, where Marie Latour (Isabelle Huppert) resorts to performing illegal abortions to support her family. She must carry out the work with great care and secrecy, as the ruling Vichy regime will send those performing the procedure to the guillotine.

Meanwhile, Marie has personal issues to face, including her unrealized dreams of being a singer and her waning feelings for her husband Paul (François Cluzet). She begins having an affair, which angers Paul and leaves him vengeful. When Marie's clandestine activities draw the attention of the authorities, her life soon hangs in the balance. This is a challenging movie that succeeds thanks to Chabrol's realistic direction and Huppert's towering performance, won her the Best Actress Award at Venice Film Festival, and for good reason. Plus, its themes of feminism and reproductive rights remain crucial and relevant over 30 years later.

2 'The Butcher'

Released: 1970

"Yes, war is a horrible thing. That's a fact, but murder like this - it's barbaric!" The Butcher is a character study of Paul (Jean Yanne), a seemingly ordinary butcher living in a small French town. However, beneath his affable exterior lies a deeply disturbed individual with a penchant for violence. He and a school teacher named Hélène (Stéphane Audran) begin a friendship, but she grows concerned after a string of women are found murdered.

The film is Chabrol's commentary on the impact of war, as Paul saw combat in Algeria and Vietnam. Paul cannot readjust to ordinary life as it no longer makes sense to him. Hélène is the only one who shows him any tenderness, which means he falls hopelessly in love with her, even though his feelings are not reciprocated. It's a recipe for disaster. The film is accomplished in its subtlety and melancholy, as well as the tension that crackles through all of Paul and Hélène's interactions, even the most innocuous of them. Buy on Amazon

1 'La Cérémonie'

Released: 1995

"There are aspects of good people I find loathsome, least of all the evil within them." Set in a quaint French village, this late-career gem from Chabrol follows Sophie (Sandrine Bonnaire), a young woman hired as a housemaid by the well-to-do Lelièvre family. She forms an unlikely bond with Jeanne (Isabelle Huppert), a postmistress with a simmering resentment towards the bourgeois family. Jeanne encourages Sophie to stand up to her employers, which eventually metastasizes into a plot for revenge.

La Cérémonie sees Chabrol firing on all cylinders, serving up a tense plot and exquisite writing while drawing compelling performances from the cast. It's his most accomplished fusion of thriller and psychological drama, confidently told and featuring sharp commentary on class divisions. He had delved into all of these ideas before in his work, but never so impactfully as this. The result is one of the all-time best films about manipulation and casual cruelty, which is all the more intense for having been inspired by real events.

