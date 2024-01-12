Claudette Colbert was a legend of the silver screen. Named the 12th greatest star from Classic Hollywood by the AFI, Colbert began her career on the stage before transitioning to the big screen upon the arrival of talkies. She starred in a series of successful films throughout the 1930s and 1940s, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1935 for her work in the seminal romantic comedy It Happened One Night.

In a career spanning six decades, Colbert starred in movies, television, and the stage. She earned critical and commercial success and starred in multiple iconic films, many of which have become synonymous with Hollywood's Golden Age. These are Claudette Colbert's best movies, perfectly showcasing her range and star quality and confirming her as a titan of the screen with an enviable body of work.

10 'It's a Wonderful World (1939)

Director: W. S. Van Dyke

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

W. S. Van Dyke directs Colbert and James Stewart in the 1939 screwball comedy It's a Wonderful World. The plot revolves around a PI wrongly charged with being an accessory to murder while tailing a drunk tycoon. Escaping from prison and desperate to prove his innocence, he kidnaps a strong-willed poet while on the run.

Colbert was a brilliant physical comedienne with remarkable wit and timing, and films like It's a Wonderful World prove it. She is confident yet spontaneous, giving a performance ideal for the screwball comedy genre. Her chemistry with Stewart is perfect, resulting in a delightful comedy that makes the best of a thin premise. Colbert's seemingly endless charm always elevated the material, and It's a Wonderful World has it abundantly.

Rent on Amazon

9 'The Egg and I' (1947)

Director: Chester Erskine

Image via Universal Pictures

The 1947 romantic comedy The Egg and I pairs Colbert with Fred MacMurray. The plot follows a World War II veteran who moves to a fixer-upper farm with his new wife. As the couple tries to breathe life into the struggling farm, their marriage is tested by the sudden arrival of a beautiful woman.

The Egg and I is a pleasant romp that soars purely thanks to Colbert's mighty comedic efforts. The actress is magnificent in the familiar but easily thankless fish-out-of-water role so popular within the romantic comedy genre. However, Colbert's strength comes from diving head-first into the physical comedy required to do the script justice, embracing the chance to embody chaos rather than just portray it. The scene where she dances with her new neighbors is particularly memorable and a brilliant showcase of her comedic instincts.

The Egg and I Release Date May 1, 1947 Cast Claudette Colbert , Fred MacMurray , Marjorie Main , Louise Allbritton , Percy Kilbride , Richard Long Rating NR Runtime 108

Rent on Amazon

8 'Drums Along the Mohawk' (1939)

Director: John Ford

Image via 20th Century Studios

The legendary John Ford brings Colbert together with Henry Fonda in the 1939 historical Western Drums Along the Mohawk. Set at the onset of the American Revolutionary War, the film follows married couple Gilbert and Lana, who face attacks from both sides while trying to keep their rural life from falling apart.

Based on the eponymous 1936 novel, Drums Along the Mohawk is another solid effort from Ford. Colbert and Fonda are perfectly cast as the courageous Martins, doing their part to endure the conflict and come out alive. The pair is relatable and engaging, effectively conveying their characters' difficulties without letting the film succumb to despair. Drums Along the Mohawk also features stunning cinematography and a distinctively patriotic tone, but the central couple is the main reason to stay.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Cleopatra' (1934)

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Image via Paramount Pictures

The legendary Egyptian queen Cleopatra has long fascinated Hollywood. Several films about her life have been made, arguably the most famous of which is Joseph L. Mankiewicz's 1963 epic starring the iconic Elizabeth Taylor. Colbert starred in one of the earliest projects about the notorious queen, directed by Cecil B. DeMille and co-starring Warren William and Henry Wilcoxon.

Cleopatra is classic DeMille: grand, sumptuous, overblown, and awe-inspiring. Colbert is wickedly brilliant as the manipulative Cleopatra, playing the character more as a fictionalized femme fatale than a real historical figure. Yet, her approach is perfect for her director's vision of an opulent and largely unreal Egypt. Neither DeMille nor Colbert seem to care about accuracy - and Cleopatra is much more entertaining because of it.

Buy on Amazon

6 'The Smiling Lieutenant' (1931)

Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Image via Paramount Pictures

Pre-Code comedies could get away with many things. The Smiling Lieutenant, for example, features the story of Niki, a charming lieutenant who marries shy princess Anna after she misinterprets a gesture he made for his lover, violinist Franzi. Moving into Anna's country, Niki attempts to keep his affair with Franzi, but the two women find unexpected common ground in their feelings for him.

Like most of the best pre-Code comedies, The Smiling Lieutenant features a subversive take on romance. Colbert is winning as the enchanting and confident Farzi, sharing excellent chemistry with Maurice Chevalier and Miriam Hopkins. The three excel at selling the unconventional plot, earning great sympathy for their characters despite making more than a few questionable choices. The Smiling Lieutenant features a particularly memorable ending, making it required viewing for most rom-com fans.

Buy on Criterion

5 'Midnight' (1939)

Director: Mitchell Leisen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Colbert stars opposite Don Ameche, John Barrymore and Mary Astor in Mitchell Leisen's 1939 screwball comedy Midnight. The story centers on Eve Peabody, a showgirl stranded in Paris. Posing as a Hungarian baroness, she is set up by a millionaire to break his wife's affair with another man while being romantically pursued by a smitten cab driver.

Like many of her movies, Midnight thrives on the strength of Colbert's performance. The actress is a devilish delight as Eve, converging with nearly every member of the film's considerable ensemble and lighting the screen in every scene. In many ways, the plot lives and dies with her as her character spins around the action, leaving a trail of hilarity in her wake. Midnight is an underrated screwball comedy, further confirming Colbert as one of her generation's finest comedians.

Buy on Amazon

4 'The Palm Beach Story (1942)

Director: Preston Sturges

Image via Paramount Pictures

Joel McCrea joins Colbert in Preston Sturges' 1942 screwball comedy The Palm Beach Story. The plot follows married couple Tom and Gerry Jeffers, whose relationship has soured because of financial difficulties. When Gerry leaves for Palm Beach to seek a wealthy husband to fund Tom's architectural ambitions, he follows, and mayhem ensues.

The Palm Beach Story is among the greatest classic screwball comedies. Colbert and McCrea excel with the film's notoriously fast-paced dialog, aided by Mary Astor and Rudy Vallée in two scene-stealing supporting roles. Colbert's dominance of the screwball genre is undisputed, and The Palm Beach Story is, in many ways, the perfect film to represent her rich contributions to the unsung genre. She's a hurricane of energy and levity, and her co-stars play off her energy, resulting in an instantly iconic comedy that has aged remarkably well.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Imitation of Life (1934)

Director: John M. Stahl

Based on the 1933 eponymous novel, John M. Stahl's 1934 drama Imitation of Life stars Colbert and Louise Beavers. It chronicles the unlikely and successful business partnership between Bea, a widow, and Delilah, a struggling Black maid. When Delilah's family pancake recipe proves a sensation, the two women find overnight success and face scrutiny, racial discrimination, and familial hardships.

Unsubtle but remarkably effective, especially for its time, Imitation of Life is a progressive and bold picture inherited from pre-Code Hollywood. Colbert shines as the undeterred Bea, sharing the screen with the equally stunning Louise Beavers, who delivers a mighty performance. Together, they give the film wings, allowing it to soar past familiar melodramatic territory. Imitation of Life is a classic Hollywood melodrama, and while it can be slightly emotionally manipulative, the powerful story at its center never wavers.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Since You Went Away (1944)

Director: John Cromwell

Image via United Artists

Produced by David O. Selznick and directed by John Cromwell, Since You Went Away is among Colbert's most acclaimed films. The plot centers on a wife whose husband is away fighting in World War II. Faced with financial hardship, she takes two lodgers and prepares to face an increasingly troubling future.

Since You Went Away strives to be a sobering look at war's consequences for people away from the battlefield. It doesn't always succeed and often falls prey to over-sentimentality. However, Colbert anchors the action with an earnest and sympathetic performance that echoes the millions of women left behind to support entire families alone. Colbert received her last Oscar nomination for the film, a dramatic highlight in a mostly comedic career and the ideal proof of her often overlooked ability to fully support a picture on her back.

Buy on Amazon

1 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Director: Frank Capra

Image via Columbia Pictures

Frank Capra's It Happened One Night is among the all-time most enduring romantic comedies. Colbert stars as a spoiled socialite who marries on a whim to spite her father. After escaping from his yacht, she pairs with a cynical reporter who agrees to help her return to her husband in exchange for an exclusive.

Few images are as iconic as that of Claudette Colbert displaying her leg to get a driver's attention while hitchhiking. The actress is magnificent as the rebellious and pampered heiress Ellie Andrews, crafting the archetype for many romantic heroines to come. Colbert won the Oscar for Best Actress, and the film became the first to sweep the Big Five Oscars. It Happened One Night remains highly influential, inspiring countless successors and shaping the romantic comedy genre audiences know today.

It Happened One Night Release Date February 22, 1934 Cast Clark Gable , Claudette Colbert , Walter Connolly , Roscoe Karns Runtime 105 minutes

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Best Clark Gable Movies, Ranked