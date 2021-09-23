Popular TNT comedy-drama Claws will premiere its fourth and final season beginning on December 26 at 9 PM ET/PT. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, amping up fans' excitement for the highly anticipated season.

Fans will also get a sneak peek at the fourth season’s first episode during the TBS weekly talk show Friday Night Vibes, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with co-host Deon Cole on December 17. The cast will sit to talk with Haddish and Cole about the past three seasons and some of their favorite moments on set, during episodes, and much more.

Claws is a dark and hilarious drama meditation on female badness that follows Desna Simms, played by Niecy Nash, and her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon as they rise to power in the crime world to gain fortune and respect. The series has been met with high praise from audiences and critics since its inception in 2017, making it no surprise that fans can’t wait to see how it all comes to a close.

Image via TNT

RELATED: Aldis Hodge Reveals 'Leverage' Reboot Title & His Reaction to Reviving the TNT Crime Series

Claws is produced by TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and stars Nash, Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Kevin Rankin, Jenn Lyon, Dean Norris, Jason Antoon, and Harold Perrineau. Executive producers for the series include Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. Season 3 of Claws landed in the top 10 cable dramas of 2019, so the cast and crew will be pushing for the final season to deliver similar results.

Although plot details and other information for the final season of Claws is not yet known, fans will certainly be looking forward to the sneak peek at episode one on Friday Night Vibes on December 17. Don’t miss the fourth and final season of Claws premiering December 26 at 9 PM ET/PT, and stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information. Check out the official Season 4 teaser below:

KEEP READING: ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford

Share Share Tweet Email

'Tiger King 2' to Premiere on Netflix This Year The streamer promises even more madness than Season 1.

Read Next