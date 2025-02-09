Clayface has been getting a lot of love lately. With the recently announced film on the way from DC Studios and Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep), it has taken the shape of new action figures for the popular Batman villain. That included Mondo, whose massive Batman: The Animated Series Clayface has made collectors mold a devilish grin. However, if that figure is a bit outside your price range, McFarlane Toys has you covered with their latest BTAS release.

The newest addition to McFarlane’s BTAS DC Direct line is Matt Hagen aka Clayface. The six-inch Gold Label figure is based on the character’s original design in the series. Clayface looks to come with a few dangerous accessories like a hook and a mace hand. The figure will also be a Best Buy exclusive and will be available for pre-order on Thursday, February 6. Clayface now joins other villains like The Joker, The Riddler, Bane, Two-Face, and Live Wire in McFarlane’s BTAS lineup.

The Clayface of Horror & Tragedy

Batman and horror go together perfectly. Many characters throughout The Dark Knight’s mythos have a fear factor to them that will make most people's hearts sink. There's no better example of that than Clayface. The villain starred in five episodes of Batman: The Animated Series where he was voiced by Ron Perlman (Hellboy). This would include his tragic two-part origin story “Feat of Clay.” Similar to the comics, Clayface was a struggling actor named Matt Hagen who gets an experimental treatment for his face after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident. Matt overdoses on the face cream and becomes the monstrous Clayface when a job for his employer, Roland Daggett, goes wrong. The latter corrupt businessman is the reason why Hagen is dealing with this scary new reality and is obsessed with revenge.

This will seemingly serve as the template for the Flanagan-written film. Whether they use Hagan or the main comic version, Basil Carlo, remains to be seen. Yet, whatever the case may be, this is sure to be one of the more unique and emotional stories DC Studios will be putting out in the near future. It's particularly exciting since body horror has gained some mainstream success with the Oscar-nominated film The Substance leading the way.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’?

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on Max alongside most of DC’s extensive back catalog of titles. Clayface will also be released on September 11, 2026. Until then, you can view McFarlane Toys’ DC Direct BTAS line on their website.