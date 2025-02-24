The upcoming Clayface movie is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing entries in the new DC Universe, and for James Gunn, it’s the kind of project he would have jumped at the chance to make years ago. During a recent Warner Bros. press event attended by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, DC Studios co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran offered new details about the body horror take on the classic Batman villain, revealing why this film is so special to them. Safran described Clayface as a dark and disturbing origin tale that takes a lesser-known Gotham villain and transforms him into something truly horrifying, while also confirming the reports that Speak No Evil director James Watkins could be coming aboard to helm the project. He said:

"This summer, cameras are going to roll on Clayface, an incredible body horror film that reveals the compelling origin of a classic Batman villain. And this is another title that we added to the slate on the strength of an exceptional screenplay by Mike Flanagan. I think some of you are probably aware that we're in negotiations with James Watkins now to direct. We'll start casting this as soon as we have the director deal done. We'll shoot this summer, and it's slated for a Fall 2026 release. Clayface may not be as widely known as The Penguin or The Joker, but we really feel that his story is equally resonant, compelling, and, in many ways, more terrifying."

Clayface has been a long-time presence in Batman comics, with multiple versions of the character appearing over the years. While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, the film could focus on Basil Karlo, an actor-turned-monster whose body transforms into a grotesque, shape-shifting nightmare.

James Gunn Loves the Body Horror of Clayface

While Clayface is now part of the connected DCU, Gunn explained that if this script had landed on his desk before he took over DC Studios, he would have jumped at the opportunity to make it as an independent horror movie. Gunn explained:

"One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is we would — if we were producing movies, you know, five years ago, like when we were doing The Belko Experiment and all of that stuff — and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface, about this guy? We would have died to have produced this movie, because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus."

Clayface is set to arrive in theaters in the Fall of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.