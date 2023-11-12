The Big Picture Claymation horror films tap into the surreal nature of nightmares, using unsettling designs and movements.

Practical effects in claymation horror create a tactile and sensory experience, grabbing the audience's empathy and immersing them in the story.

Claymation horror has the potential to thrive by embracing its unique technique and warping the material world

When it comes to scares alone, animated horror films can be a tough sell. Aside from the usual stigma of animation being purely for kids, which has been proven wrong time and time again, the ability to scare a hardened horror fan can pose a challenge. Making a creepy animated film is different due to having a different feel than straight horror. Every medium fills their boots with things that could traumatize animation fans at a tender age and stick in their minds years after. In an animated film, the only limit is the imagination, which is evidenced by Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, whose lead character looks more like a movie monster than an adorable marionette. You can make anything you want to, but with that power also comes the price: There's no need to suspend disbelief because none of it is real. Sure, the monster design is excellent, and the story is well told, but in animation, these are often great to make the film less terrifying as you are firm in the knowledge that it's just a movie. It's not even in our dimension.

Claymation Brings Animation to Horror.

Horror relies on that visceral feeling of fear that it can give an audience. That's why people tend to focus too hard on realism when the aim is to scare them. This may involve realistic gore, found footage, or a combination of those low-vibrational aesthetic choices with high-quality practical effects. Megan Is Missing which uses found footage to chronicle the murder of two young girls, or New French Extremity, and its controversial display of the crude, exemplify this. The audience becomes placed in the shoes of their victims to make them empathize with their suffering, as well as to shock, frighten, and even disgust them. It's important for cinema as an art form to capture every emotional response, and we don't see many animated horror films because, in short, it's difficult to make it scary.

There is, however, one exception to this rule, one form of animated film that has generated films that are not only endlessly creative but uncanny enough to compete with the scare levels of live-action: Claymation. Not just on the level of creepy, yet family-oriented films, though we have them in abundance and most if not all of them could be put in the top 50 animated films of all time, but legitimate entries in the horror genre. Some have come out very recently, the Herculean undertaking of Phil Tippett's Mad God, or the anthology film The House, but they are far from the only entries. A little further back to 2018, you have the truly nightmarish The Wolf House, and before that is the entire career of Czech artist and filmmaker Jan Švankmajer, while only having one purposeful entry into horror, Little Otik, unsettles and disturbs with his mastery of clay in his surreal short films and adaptations of Faust and Alice in Wonderland.

More commonly, you'll see the best examples of claymation horror not on the big screen, but online. Lee Hardcastle is probably most well known for his penguin-filled parody of The Thing, titled Thingu. Jack Stauber is known to use the art form for his music videos, and both Stauber and Hardcastle have done work for Adultswim, who released their claymation Creepshow in the form of The Shivering Truth.

Claymation Horror Movies Mad God dir. Phil Tippett, 2022 The House dir. Emma De Swaef, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Paloma Baeza, Marc James Roels, 2022 The Wolf House dir. Cristóbal León, Joaquin Cociña, 2018 Alice dir. Jan Švankmajer, 1988

Claymation Uses Its Limitations To Create More Visceral Nightmares

So, what do these films all share? Let's look at the language I've used thus far to describe these films: Unsettling, disturbing, they're nightmarish in the very literal sense, so, in turn, they're very dreamlike and surreal. In claymation horror, we see novel concepts with creative execution. They're also quite intentionally rough, take Aardman's signature of leaving fingerprints on their models to add to their charm and turn it up to 11. Films like Coraline, which have a family-friendly horror atmosphere, can look very pristine and detailed, even blending clay with computers for exciting new techniques. Straight-up horror films, on the other hand, take the opposite approach.

The movements are herky-jerky, stilted, and inhuman, and the designs are made with the full awareness that we won't buy into any realism with this movie. The limitation of animation when it comes to horror is the ability to separate the nightmare from reality in our heads, so claymation horror takes reality out of the question entirely. When there are constructed people in these films, the designs aren't particularly pretty, they're these rough facsimiles of humanity. Stauber's bug-eyed faces, or the horrific hell-creatures Tippett created for Mad God, there's not much room for reality in the concept, but it's there in execution.

Does All Animation Have The Potential To Terrify?

Why does claymation serve horror so well over any computer visual effects? I'd wager it's because practical effects are pure creation captured onscreen. Effects like handmade gore, fake blood, and prosthetic pieces of flesh can be manipulated by actors. There's a sensory element to it all, despite not being able to reach through the screen and interact with anything on it, there's something very tactile about claymation horror. This can go a long way in grabbing the empathy of the audience. Švankmajer is the master of this, using everyday objects in his claymation films constantly; stuffed rabbits with googly eyes, porcelain dolls, cow skulls, and clay figures that behave as if they're made of clay, no matter how realistic they may look. The Wolf House expands on it further, using every inch of an abandoned house, painting on the walls, floor, and doors, to tell a chilling story.

All forms of animated horror have the potential to thrive if they use this same technique, finding what makes their art form scary. Computer animation always straddles eerie and unsettling feeling of the uncanny valley, things that are almost human, but not enough for people to register humanity. The first and perhaps easiest step is to use it for computer-animated horror. Animated horror can be successful if concern is taken out about whether things look good, ugly, or unreal. Instead of trying to paint over the limitations with attractive character design or fluid movements to create a new world, claymation horror can still place its films solidly in our material world, and warp it beyond recognition.

