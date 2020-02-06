Clayne Crawford and ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ Team on Creating an On-Set Family

–

If you’re looking for a performance showcase, look no further than Sundance Film Festival official selection, The Killing of Two Lovers. Clayne Crawford leads as David, a father of four who’s currently separated from his wife. The thing is though, it’s Nikki (Sepideh Moafi) who needed some space, not David. Eager to get back together and be with his family full time, the growing frustration eats away at David, especially as he watches Derek (Chris Coy) try to win Nikki and the kids over from a distance.

While in Park City for the world premiere of The Killing of Two Lovers, Crawford, Moafi, Coy and writer-director Robert Machoian visited the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite to talk about their experience making the movie. Machoian talked a bit about directing his first feature solo and casting his own kids in the film, which created an extended family of sorts on the set and really helped the team flourish. You can hear about that and loads more in the video interview at the top of this article!

Robert Machoian, Chris Coy, Sepideh Moafi, Clayne Crawford: