We all love a slightly (read: very) ironic title, don't we? It's early days, but Clean, the action-packed Adrien Brody-starrer helmed by director Paul Solet, might just take the biscuit for 2022: this isn't a film about taking the laundry out, we can tell you that much. This is a dark revenge thriller centring on one of our favourite character tropes, a Man With a Past, played by Brody — similar to the likes of Taken, You Were Never Really Here, and the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody. Now, Collider can exclusively reveal the poster for the grubby-and-grimy revenge flick.

The poster frames Brody in mid-close with a shotgun barrel protruding next to his face. As you can imagine, he's anything but squeaky: he's caked in all the blood, mud, and viscera we've come to expect from such a thriller, especially one with such a pointedly ironic title. "Revenge is a dirty business," the tagline reminds us — not that we need telling, given just how much grime this guy has plastered over his face. The poster release follows a trailer for the Tribeca debutant — which also stars the likes of Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco — released last month.

The film has been a long-awaited passion project for Brody, who has wanted to tell the story, according to our conversation with him just after the film premiered at the film festival in New York City, for at least the last ten years. It took him finding this new director, Solet — who the star praises as the creative engine behind the project — to actually get it made. In his words:

"I knew this man, I've been wanting to tell a story of this nature for well over a decade now. And I didn't know quite how to go about that. And it was a real... a new chapter in my life, to be able to find Paul, to find somebody to collaborate with, and to help pull all of these ideas, and an amalgamation of all the characters and people in my lifetime - growing up in New York. It's a dream role for me. It's a very complex protagonist in an action-thriller genre. As you've seen many films, you know that it's challenging to find something quite like this, especially for an actor. I feel really grateful that we were able to bring all of these elements together."

IFC Films will release the crime/thriller Clean in theaters, on Digital Rental & VOD on January 28. Check out the poster below:

Here's the synopsis for Clean:

Tormented by a past life, garbage man Clean (Adrien Brody) attempts a life of quiet redemption. But when his good intentions mark him a target of local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to reconcile with the violence of his past.

