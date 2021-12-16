Ah, yes, the Man With a Past film canon. Some of our favorite entries include Taken (and, controversially, its sequels), You Were Never Really Here, and, of course, the Bob Odenkirk-starrer Nobody. Joining the fray now is Clean, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and is set to explode into theaters and on VOD on January 28.

The film sees Adrien Brody, the Man With a Past in question, at his moodiest best: rocking a modern military cut and a straight trimmed beard, he cruises around the dark, wintery streets of his local neighborhood, the air increasingly dark. "We don't need anyone to save us," one of his concerned neighbors tells him.

But ah, touché: "I'm just trying to save myself," he says, in true Man With a Past fashion. "I'm still looking for answers, I just don't know the questions anymore. I've got blood on my hands, no matter how hard I try. I can't wash away the past." Cue a close-up on a bloody wrench. Yep: this is the glorious sorta stuff we're in for.

Collider spoke to Brody and the film's director, Paul Solet, just after the film premiered at Telluride. They spoke about what the film is about, what got them both interested in the entertainment industry in the first place, and how Brody has wanted to tell this story for ten years. In his words:

"I knew this man, I've been wanting to tell a story of this nature for well over a decade now. And I didn't know quite how to go about that. And it was a real... a new chapter in my life, to be able to find Paul, to find somebody to collaborate with, and to help pull all of these ideas, and an amalgamation of all the characters and people in my lifetime - growing up in New York. It's a dream role for me. It's a very complex protagonist in an action-thriller genre. As you've seen many films, you know that it's challenging to find something quite like this, especially for an actor. I feel really grateful that we were able to bring all of these elements together."

Clean also stars Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Air-DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco, and opens in theaters and on VOD on January 28. Check out the trailer below:

