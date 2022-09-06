Good news comes to those who wait, and it’s a sure thing that Laverne Cox and George Wallace are celebrating today after their comedy series, Clean Slate was finally granted a series order at Amazon Freevee. The project has been making the rounds between networks since January 2020 where it initially was set to be an NBCUniversal production. The team can finally get to work as Norman Lear’s Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television will officially be standing behind it.

Clean Slate will tell the story of Henry (Wallace), a hardworking car wash owner who misses how things used to be and carries out his daily business with a curmudgeonly flair, keeping his longtime customers more than satisfied with the final product. Henry gets the surprise of his life when he finds out that his estranged child will be returning to Alabama after almost two decades away. The pair left things on a bad note and Henry is thrilled to know that his kiddo is finally coming to their senses and returning home. But, Henry will find that the reunion will be a growing experience for both of them when his child makes her comeback as a proud, driven, trans woman named Desiree (Cox). Together, the two try to repair their relationship with Henry learning more than one life lesson along the way.

Recognized widely for her breakthrough role in Netflix’s prison dramedy, Orange is the New Black, Cox’s career has only continued to skyrocket over the last decade. An outspoken advocate for trans rights, Cox has nabbed award after award for her efforts to bring awareness to her community. Over the last year, she’s appeared in the action comedy flick Jolt and Netflix’s dramatized true-crime series, Inventing Anna. Most recently, the Promising Young Woman star was cast in McG and Netflix’s, Uglies, where she’ll appear in the dystopian fantasy film alongside Joey King, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Chase Stokes.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Laverne Cox Serves as Inspiration for Mattel’s First Transgender Barbie Doll

With a career spanning multiple decades, Wallace is one of the biggest names in comedy. Throughout the years, the performer appeared in major pictures including the Coen Brothers’ comedy thriller, The Ladykillers, and Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever. Most recently, Wallace was featured in Steven Brill’s Netflix comedy, Hubie Halloween.

Along with starring, both Cox and Wallace penned the script alongside Dan Ewen. Ewen co-wrote the screenplay for the 2019 John Cena, Keegan Michael-Key, and John Leguizamo family comedy Playing with Fire, giving audiences a taste of the tone we can expect from Clean Slate. Ewen and Cox also executive produce alongside Act III’s Lear and Brent Miller. Wallace will serve as a producer with Paul Hilepo.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Clean Slate, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out an interview with Cox below where she talks about her work on Jolt, Inventing Anna, and more.