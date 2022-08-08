The cast for the upcoming action-crime thriller Clean Up Crew has been announced! The film, which wrapped production recently in Ireland, will star Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas. Clean Up Crew is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month with a wider release yet to be announced.

Clean Up Crew follows a crime scene clean-up crew (Meyers and Leo) who find a briefcase full of money while on the job. When they decide to take the money for themselves, the pair become the target of a crime boss (Banderas), who dedicates all his resources to get the money back. The pair must face everything from hitmen to government officials if they want to live long enough to spend the money.

Meyers is an Emmy-nominated actor known for playing King Henry VIII on Showtime’s The Tudors. He has also starred in shows like Vikings, Roots, and Dracula, as well as films like Velvet Goldmine, Alexander, and Mission: Impossible III. Leo is an academy award-winning actress who is best known for her performances in films like The Fighter, Prisoners, and Conviction. Recently, she has starred in series like I Know This Much Is True, and I'm Dying Up Here.

Banderas is Academy Award and Tony award-nominated actor. He has had an expansive career in both his native Spain and in America. Banderas is likely best known for playing Zorro in The Mask of Zorro. He is also known for a wide variety of films from action movies like Once Upon a Time in Mexico to dramas like Evita to family-orientated animated films like Shrek 2. Banderas can next be seen reprising his voice role as Puss in Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and will be in the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5.

Clean Up Crew has been directed by Jon Keeyes from a script by Matthew Rogers. This writer-director team has previously worked together on the 2021 post-apocalyptic action movie The Survivalist, which starred Meyers, and 2022’s action-thriller Code Name Banshee, which starred Banderas. The film will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael Rothstein for Yale Entertainment with Richard Bolger and Conor Barry for Hail Mary Pictures. Other producers on the project include Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun, and Kurt Ebner.

While announcing this new film, Levine and Beckerman gave a statement, which reads:

“We’re excited to work with this legendary all-star cast on what will be an edge-of-your seat, action-packed film. We’re certain that Jon Keeyes will deliver a uniquely thrilling cinematic experience.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.