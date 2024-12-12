Cleaner is only a couple of months away from being released on the big screen, but Total Film is already preparing audiences for the debut of the action thriller. A new image from the movie has been launched featuing Daisy Ridley's new action hero. Ridley has played a hero in major movies before, but nothing has been comparable to what she's about to face as Joey Locke in Cleaner. The new image shows how Ridley's protagonist will go through a rough patch in the upcoming story. The stage has been set for the star from Young Woman and the Sea to become a stealth action hero.

Cleaner will take place during a prestigious gala event at the Shard in London. The conflict of the action thriller will start once a terrorist group decides to take over the event, taking some hostages in the process. One of those hostages is the brother of Daisy Ridley's Joey Locke. Joey, a veteran-turned-window cleaner, is tasked with taking care of the threat before any casualties take place. Cleaner was directed by Martin Campbell. Before taking the opportunity of turning Daisy Ridley into an action thriller hero, the filmmaker worked on stories such as Edge of Darkness and Memory.

The screenplay for Cleaner was written by Simon Uttley. The story of Joey Locke might have represented a challenge, but the writer was ready to tackle the action thriller after working on Blood, Sweat and Terrors and Alleycats. Cleaner will also serve as the biggest project in both Martin Campbell and Simon Uttley's career in the last few years. More than a decade before working on Joey Locke's journey on the screen, Campbell directed the infamous Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. The director has sense moved far away from superhero action and emotional dramas in order to show the world what he's capable of with an action thriller.

What's Next for Daisy Ridley?

Cleaner will allow Daisy Ridley to perform in a project different from what she has done throughout the rest of her career, but the performer is ready to return to the role that put her in the spotlight almost a decade ago. A new Star Wars movie featuring Rey is in development at Lucasfilm. The project will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously worked with Disney thanks to the Ms. Marvel television series. A release date hasn't been announced for the highly-anticipated movie. In the meantime, fans will have to enjoy Daisy Ridley's work as Joey Locke in Cleaner.

Cleaner will be released in theaters in the United States on February 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch Daisy Ridley's latest critically acclaimed feature, Young Woman and the Sea, on Disney+.

