A pressure cooker is exploding in Collider’s exclusive first look at the poster for Martin Campbell’s (Casino Royale) latest action flick, Cleaner. Quickly following his female-led 2024 thriller, Dirty Angels, the veteran James Bond director is smashing into the new year with a swift kick of high-octane action for audiences around the globe in yet another female-fronted project. This time, Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley will lead the cast as an ex-soldier-turned-window-cleaner, Joey, whose skills are put to the test after a group of activists breaks into her building and begin to collect hostages.

Looming at the top of the poster, we see Joey’s bruised profile looking over what we imagine being major events from the film. Beneath her face, the movie’s other two main players, Clive Owen (Children of Men) and Taz Skylar (One Piece), prepare for chaos, while background noise reveals a shot of someone rappelling down the building, a helicopter circling the air, and a group with masks preparing for their takeover.

Set in London, Cleaner will take audiences into the country’s One Canada Square where ex-soldier, Joey (Ridley), has returned from serving her country to take on a quieter and more solitary career as a window cleaner. Inside the walls of the towering building, an energy company will be holding its annual gala, with more than 300 people in attendance. Meanwhile, on the streets of London, a plot is brewing from within a group of activists who plan to crash the gala and take hostages. When the hostage situation goes off the rails, thanks to a rogue member of the activist party, there’s only one person who can take control of the situation and bring the hostages to safety. There’s just one problem: she’s dangling from the outside of the building, a whopping 50 floors off the ground.

Daisy Ridley Steps Into Her Action Hero Era

Image via Quiver Distribution

Whether you know her from Star Wars, The Marsh King’s Daughter, or Young Woman and the Sea, there’s no denying that Ridley is an all-star leading lady. But even the actress admits that her work in Campbell’s latest film was a gargantuan undertaking. Speaking with Collider earlier this year, Ridley said,

“I would say this is probably the toughest action I’ve done. I have two big fights, and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women. And it’s not that easy to come by. Atomic Blonde is a good recent one and there are bits and bobs, but the intention of the stunt team, and Martin, and me was that the fights would be just as brutal between me and the woman I fight, and then between me and the guy I fight.”

Check out our exclusive first look at the poster for Cleaner above and see it in cinemas on February 21.