New York, we have excellent news! Collider is returning to the Big Apple with an exciting opportunity for movie lovers. We’re thrilled to announce that we are partnering with Quiver Distribution for an advanced screening of Daisy Ridley’s upcoming action thriller, Cleaner, directed by Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell. We’re going to new heights with this one—50 stories up, to be exact—and you’re invited! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this one. After the screening, Ridley will join us for an extended Q&A about the behind-the-scenes of the film, from a producer’s standpoint, as well as the top of the call sheet. Read on for full details.

In this action-packed thriller, Ridley plays Joey Locke, an ex-soldier now serving as a window cleaner for a highrise in London. Despite leaving a life of combat behind, Joey finds herself in the middle of a deadly situation when a terrorist group commandeers an annual gala being held in the very same highrise. The radical activists have taken 300 people hostage—with no intent to harm—in an attempt to expose the company’s corruption, but one among them has other plans. Someone in their ranks is looking to kill to get their message out. When Joey gets wind of this plan, it’s up to her to save everyone inside, including her younger brother, before it’s too late. Cleaner also features Clive Owen (Children of Men), Taz Skylar (One Piece), and Akie Kotabe (Silo).

‘Cleaner’ Screening Details

If you're in the New York City area or are able to get there, join us on Monday, February 10. This special advanced screening will take place at a location near Times Square, to be announced soon. The movie will begin at 7 p.m., followed by an exclusive Q&A with Daisy Ridley, moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘Cleaner’ Tickets