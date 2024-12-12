Daisy Ridley is eventually returning to Star Wars, but before that, she is conquering new heights — literally — in the trailer for Quiver Distribution's upcoming action film Cleaner. Ridley is quite familiar with action and adventure, and from the looks of the trailer, Cleaner is no different. The Martin Campbell-directed film will see Ridley's character fighting a band of activists who take over a London building — with Ridley attempting a rescue mission 50 floors high.

Cleaner stars Ridley as Joey, a former soldier who now works as a London window cleaner. The trailer depicts Joey scaling the side of one of London's tallest buildings, when it is taken over by a group of dangerous activists, led by Clive Owen. "We're going to shine a light on your crimes," Owen's character says to a group of people he traps in the building. It is up to Joey to break inside the building, using her skills as an ex-soldier, and save the day — but not everyone seems to be confident in her. "You're want to hang this whole operation on a window cleaner who couldn't hack the army?" a police officer asks. The trailer ends with Joey noting that she is "not going to let you down."

The film also stars Taz Skylar. It was directed by Campbell from a screenplay by Simon Uttley. The film comes from comes from Qwerty Films and Anton, with Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant producing. This isn't the last time we will get a Ridley-Campbell team-up, as she is set to star in another one of his films, Dedication.

'Cleaner' Features Intense Action Scenes

Cleaner is hardly the first time Ridley has graced an action film, as she is best known for her work as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, while handling a lightsaber is no easy feat, Cleaner was the hardest action that Ridley has ever filmed — at least according to her own words. "I would say this is probably the toughest action I've done. I have two big fights, and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women," Ridley told Collider. She added:

"It was tough, but because I've done other actiony stuff, you know, [and] you've just got that bit inside you, you're like, ‘I think I can't do it again, but I can, and I shall. I'm excited. I believe there's a first cut happening currently and people are watching it."

Cleaner will be released in the U.S. on February 21, 2025. Ridley's most recent film, Young Woman and the Sea, is streaming on Disney+ now.