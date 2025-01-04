As foreign films have become more accessible to Western audiences, they have also established themselves as incredibly daring projects that push against the limitations of Hollywood and challenge cinema to be better. While larger movies like Parasite and Past Lives garnered plenty of critical acclaim even in the United States, there are still a number of Asian films that deserve to be highlighted for their exceptional ideas and sheer audacity in their experimentation. One such film is the charming gem from the Philippines: Cleaners.

Directed by Glen Barit, in his feature film debut, Cleaners is a Filipino experimental coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows a group of high school students as they experience embarrassing moments, dating troubles, and family drama over the course of an academic year. The absurdist comedy received award-winning acclaim at Asian film festivals, resonating with audiences with its personable themes and unique aesthetic design. Even for audiences in the United States, Cleaners will feel nostalgic and relatable as the characters undergo growing pains that are universal for anyone who struggled through their awkward teenage years.

‘Cleaners’ Is Visually Striking and Embarrassingly Relatable

Close

Though the film was released in 2019, Cleaners is set in the 2007-2008 school year in Tuguegarao City, the provincial community where Barit grew up. Told in different vignettes, each story challenges ideas of perfection and cleanliness, showing students as they challenge societal expectations set upon them. Each set of characters experiences some of the most relatable (and cringeworthy) moments about growing up—universal feelings even for audiences across the Pacific Ocean. The characters are even more lovably endearing because of the palpable youthful energy of all the actors. In an attempt to capture the authenticity of young embarrassment, Barit chose not to cast professional actors, instead highlighting some undiscovered talent. While the inexperience of the cast can be glaring at times, for most of the movie it feels overwhelmingly charming and nostalgic, reminiscent of home films and school video projects.

There are four main storylines in Cleaners, each with its own unique blend of interpersonal drama and slapstick comedy, though collectively they still feel cohesive due to their shared heartfelt sincerity. The first story follows the girl with the green shirt, Stephanie, whose germaphobia causes her to struggle in her science class, all the while she learns to assert herself in a school dance team. The next story follows the boys in orange—Eman, Arnold, and Lester—and the girl in yellow, Angeli. Fed up with the boys’ lack of discipline, their teacher assigns Angeli to their group for an upcoming folk dance performance in front of the school—an enormous challenge for someone as shy as Angeli. The most intense and dramatic story is that of Francis and Britney, in blue and pink, respectively. Their budding courtship is challenged when Britney is bullied for her alleged promiscuity, while Francis is insulted for his supposed lack of masculinity. The final story follows Jun-Jun (in purple), the son of a local mayor who runs for student council in order to continue his family's legacy. After getting in trouble with his friend, Jun-Jun learns about his family's corrupt history and is forced to contend with either preserving his privilege or standing up for what's right.

Glen Barit Used a Unique Process to Make 'Cleaners'

Ultimately, the most daring and memorable aspect of the movie is its unique visual design, which is reminiscent of drawn stop-motion animation despite being a live-action project. Excluding the identifying bursts of color on the clothing of the main characters, the movie is mostly in black and white, with a slightly choppy frame rate, to make the entire screen look like sketches drawn by a student in the margins of their notes. During local crowdfunding for the project, the filmmakers shared the complicated process that went into creating this unique look. In order to create this effect, the filmmakers printed out over 40,000 frames of the movie, crumpled up and highlighted specific frames, and then digitally scanned them back in before final edits.

As Barit explained, this aesthetic was intertwined with the movie's overarching theme of defying perfectionism, stating in the project outline that "digital films with all their high-resolution glory sometimes feel too glossy." The unpredictability of the photocopier disrupts this—this truly unique production method gives the film a distinct and memorable aesthetic that feels unlike anything else. Bursts of color illustrate the emotions of the characters, as the almost choppy frame rate gives the film the vibes of a home project. Cleaners has all the relatability of a classic coming-of-age movie, but with this daring and experimental visual design, Glen Barit truly breaks new ground in the genre.

Cleaners is streaming now on Plex.tv in the U.S.