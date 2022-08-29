The Cleaning Lady is adding a new string to its bow as the series prepares for a return in its second season. The crime drama series puts a beam of light on drugs and the plight of undocumented immigrants and their access to necessary resources like healthcare. Per Deadline, the cast for the second season will see the addition of Naveen Andrews as a series regular.

When the show's sophomore season returns, Andrews will play the character of Robert Kamdar, described as the gregarious and charming ex-lover of Nadia (Eva De Dominici). Robert is intent on driving a wedge between Nadia and Arman (Adan Canto), who is primed to lose all he holds dear but will not be giving up without a fight even under the worst of circumstances.

The Cleaning Lady follows the journey of Élodie Yung’s Thony, a Cambodian doctor who arrived in the United States with the hopes of helping her son who has been diagnosed with a life-threatening ailment. Her husband Marco’s addiction to gambling and his inability to get a visa forces Thony to save their child all by herself. By a twist of fate, Thony is forced to join a criminal syndicate as its ‘cleaning lady’, and in exchange, her son gets the life-saving treatment he needs, paid for by the organization. The series will return with Thony searching for her son, kidnapped by his father. Her desperation to find the child will see her seek help from law enforcement in the form of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson).

Image via Fox

Andrews is an actor well known for his work in the industry. His role recently in Hulu’s The Dropout was one that earned him high praise but he is most famously known for his work on ABC’s Lost, which earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. His other credits include Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Diana, Planet Terror, and The English Patient, among others.

The Cleaning Lady is based on the Argentine series La Chica Que Limpia. Miranda Kwok developed its American adaptation while serving as executive producer and co-showrunner for the second season alongside Melissa Carter. Also serving as executive producers are Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez. Also starring in the series are Martha Millan, Sean Lew, Chelsea Frei, Jay Mohr, Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle, Liza Weil, and Shiva Negar.

Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady premieres on Fox on September 19 at 9 PM. Check out the trailer for the series below: