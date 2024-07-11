The Big Picture The Cleaning Lady is undergoing a shakeup for its fourth season with new executive producer and showrunner Daniel Cerone taking over.

Cerone's experience with shows like The Blacklist and Dexter shows a bid to maintain the crime series' upward trajectory.

Season 3 had to rework storytelling due to the sad passing of male lead Adam Canto, who played Thony's protector.

The Cleaning Lady has undergone a shakeup behind the scenes ahead of the show's return for a fourth season. Earlier in the year, Fox announced that the popular crime series had been renewed with a 12 episode order for a new season. The announcement also revealed a backstage shakeup with developer Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw who served as co-showrunners and executive producers on Season 3, exiting the show. In place of the departed duo, Deadline now reports that Fox and Warner Bros. Television have brought in Daniel Cerone, who will take over as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming fourth season of The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady has performed impressively since its premiere, and this latest shakeup points at a bid to maintain the show's upward trajectory, relying on experience. Cerone is an established, veteran television writer and producer whose credits include the crime drama, The Blacklist starring James Spader and Megan Boone, Showtime's 2006 drama, Dexter, CBS's The Mentalist, among others. While Cerone might be taking over the main reins for the show going forward, Kwok will be staying on as executive consultant on Season 4 while developing new projects for Warner Bros Television.

Based on an Argentine series called La Chica Que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady centers on Thony De La Rosa portrayed by Élodie Yung (Daredevil), a former surgeon of Cambodian-Filipino descent, who is living, working and catering for her young son in Las Vegas, on an expired visa. Unable to take up a role suitable to her medical skills due to her immigration status, Thony takes up a role as a cleaning service worker alongside her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan). Things soon take a turn when Thony witnesses a murder, and is employed as a doctor and cleaning lady, by a criminal organization.

The Shakeup In Season 3

Image via FOX

The popularity of The Cleaning Lady can't be overemphasized as the third season of the series averaged 3.6 million viewers across platforms. However, the storytelling for season 3 had to be reworked to accommodate the sad passing of its male lead, Adam Canto. Canto, who portrayed gangster Arman Morales, Thony's protector, sadly died after a battle with cancer earlier this year. The show had hoped to welcome him back after he had undergone treatment, with his character kidnapped and left offscreen in the season premiere. Sadly, he never made that comeback.

The Cleaning Lady also stars Eva De Dominici, Kate Del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle.

The first three seasons of The Cleaning Lady are available to stream on Hulu.

