In less than twenty-four hours, FOX’s The Cleaning Lady returns with Season 4, finally providing the answers fans have been waiting for. As Thony De La Rosi’s (Élodie Yung) precarious journey continues on Tuesday, March 25, the show’s new showrunner, Daniel Cerone, has teased a couple of things in store for the resilient character, who now has a new job and a new position in Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) cartel.

During an interview with TV Insider, Cerone noted that Thony “is no longer a counterpuncher scrambling to survive” and is “sick of being exploited by both sides of the law.” Plus, in The Cleaning Lady’s new installment, the formerly successful surgeon who was forced to become a snitch by the FBI is now “taking control of her life,” especially since she knows where all “the bodies are buried.”

Fans will get to see a new side to Thony with things already changing for her, making her future look not so dreary. One such change to expect is the romance between the Cambodian-Filipina and Jorge. Cerone explained, “We are also excited about exploring the romantic side of Thony;” she grows closer to Jorge, partially because “he’s a sweet and tender father to his daughter, who is roughly the same age as Luca.” However, she's also attracted to the handsome Dr. Sean Dupont (Daniel Bonjour), the attending physician who oversees her at the medical center.

Thony Will Be Reintroduced When ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Returns