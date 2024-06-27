The Big Picture Clear Cut is a thriller with Clive Standen, Jesse Metcalfe, Tom Welling, Stephen Dorff, and Alec Baldwin.

Jack, a logger, finds a meth lab in the forest, leading to a risky encounter with a drug cartel.

Clear Cut will be available in theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand starting July 19, 2024.

Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller, Clear Cut, is set to make a splash with its star-studded cast and gripping storyline. Starring Clive Standen, Jesse Metcalfe, Tom Welling, Stephen Dorff, and Alec Baldwin, this film promises to deliver intense action and suspense. Clear Cut will be available in theaters, on digital platforms, and on-demand starting July 19, 2024. Brian Skiba directs from a script penned by Joe Perruccio. The film dives into the dangerous world of Jack, a logger working in the rugged landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. What begins as a routine day of timber cutting quickly spirals into a harrowing fight for survival when Jack and his team stumble upon a meth lab hidden deep in the forest. This discovery sets off a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a relentless drug cartel.

Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal to our readers the trailer for the film as well as the eye-catching artwork. The trailer showcases a tense thriller featuring elements of crime, action, drugs, and revenge and looks set to be an extremely captivating, propulsive, and violent thriller. The official plot synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Every moment is fraught with danger for Jack, a seasoned logger who finds himself battling not just the elements but a ruthless band of criminals. After inadvertently discovering a meth cook site, Jack and his team become targets for a drug cartel intent on eliminating witnesses. The film chronicles Jack's desperate struggle to evade his pursuers and make it back to civilization alive.

Where Do I Know the Stars of 'Clear Cut' From?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The cast of Clear Cut features several familiar faces. Clive Standen, known for his role as Rollo in Vikings, leads the cast alongside Jesse Metcalfe from Desperate Housewives and Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent in Smallville. Stephen Dorff, recognized for his roles in Blade and True Detective, and the legendary Alec Baldwin, famous for, among many other things, his powerhouse performance in Glengarry Glen Ross, 30 Rock, and his Saturday Night Live appearances, add star power. The film also includes Lucy Martin from Vikings, Lochlyn Munro from Riverdale, Chelsey Reist from The 100, Tom Stevens from Wayward Pines, and Mike Dopud from Stargate Universe.

Don't miss the exclusive trailer for Clear Cut above. Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to catch this thrilling ride in theaters or on your preferred digital platform on July 19.