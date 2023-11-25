The Big Picture The movie adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes had to make some changes, including shortening the storyline of Clemensia Dovecoat, which disappointed fans.

In the book, Clemensia is bitten by a snake and undergoes a transformation, turning into a snake herself.

Her storyline was trimmed down to runtime constraints, despite being the longest Hunger Games film in the series.

When books get adapted for the big screen there are bound to be some differences from page to screen. Whether it be due to pacing or runtime, sometimes there are parts that just need to be omitted. The same is true for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Like the rest of The Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. And like the film adaptations of the previous novels, things had to be cut down when translating to the screen. Most of the changes made are subtle, or ones that help the story flow better. But there is one omission that didn’t go over quite as well with fans of the book: the shortening of Clemensia Dovecoat’s (Ashley Liao) storyline. In the novel, she is given a much larger arc, and we get a bit more insight into her relationship with Coriolanus. But in the movie, she disappears and we have no idea what ultimately happens to her. The change displeased fans of the character, and once learning the arc Clemensia has in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes novel, it's not hard to see why.

Who is Clemensia Dovecoat in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'?

Clemensia Dovecoat is one of Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) classmates and closest friends. Like Coriolanus, Clemensia assigned a tribute to mentor for the Hunger Games. Whoever's tribute show's the most success while in the Games - whether they win or lose - will win the Plinth prize. After being assigned her tribute, she and Coriolanus are chosen to write an essay on ways to increase viewership of the Games. Their partnership is thwarted by the death of one of their classmates who is brutally killed by her tribute, and Clemensia leaves Coriolanus on his own to complete it. However, when Dr. Gaul (Viola Davis) - the head game-maker - asks who wrote it, Clemensia pipes up and claims that she wrote it all herself. Dr. Gaul sees through her lie though and has her prove it by reaching into a tank of snakes to retrieve the paper. The trick is that the snakes won't attack those whose scent they are familiar with — and since the scent of whoever wrote the essay would be all over said paper, they’ll be able to determine who actually wrote it. Clemensia holds her breath as she reaches in, hoping that maybe Dr. Gaul is just messing with her as a punishment for lying, and that the snakes won’t strike. But unlucky for her, they do. She’s bitten by one of the snakes during her attempt and is immediately taken away, out of sight of Coriolanus. Her condition after the bite is never revealed in the movie, but the book doesn’t shy away from digging into the aftermath.

What Happens to Clemensia In 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Book?

In the novel, after being bitten by the snakes, Clemensia is transported to the hospital where she wakes up and lets out a scream so loud, Coriolanus hears her from across the hospital. The hospital lies to her parents and the rest of the Capitol’s inhabitants about what happened. They claim she just caught an infectious flu, but the truth is much more sinister. When Coriolanus eventually sees her again, she’s not the same Clemensia she was before. Her skin has been turning into familiar rainbow-colored scales, her eyes have turned yellow, and her tongue periodically juts out. Though she eventually returns as a mentor to her tribute, her demeanor changes completely and she becomes cold and irritable, even towards her classmates. It turns out the venom from the snake gave her neurological damage, causing her to turn into a snake herself.

It’s incredibly twisted, even by The Hunger Games standards, and fans were not happy to see the storyline be omitted. The reason for cutting the storyline was due to the runtime because, despite being the longest Hunger Games film, there was still a lot that had to be trimmed down in order to keep things contained to one movie. Director Francis Lawrence spoke of the decision in an interview with Digital Spy. “There's much more of a story with her. There's more time with her in the hospital, recovering from the snakebite, and more of her relationship with Snow.” He explained. "The truth is, when you're distilling these things down, there's gonna be some attrition. You're gonna have to lose some things, and those were things that had to go away. But we really stayed true to the spirit of the story, and I feel like the important things are all there.”

While the reason for the cut is understandable, it’s still a shame that there wasn’t room to squeeze the Clemensia storyline in. For a series that is so campy and genuinely freaky at times, it would have been such an incredible addition to the movie. In fact, it would feel vaguely similar to Tigris’ (Hunter Schafer) own storyline in the previous installments. It’s explained in the novels that after becoming a stylist for the tributes, Tigris started to get surgery and tattoos to resemble a tiger. She got face and arm tattoos, had her nose flattened, and even got whiskers. We do see Tigris in the film adaptations, where she does indeed resemble a tiger, and the film doesn’t dwell on the why's and how's of it — it’s just a little nod to the novels. Surely the same could have been done for Clemensia in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film could have just briefly shown her post-snake bite looking a little more reptilian than usual. It would have pleased book fans who know of Clemensia’s storyline, and it would have given a bit more closure as to what happened to her to those who haven't read the book, since she kinda just disappears from the movie. The cut doesn’t take anything away from the film, and cutting it did allow for extra development of Coriolanus and Lucy’s (Rachel Zegler) characters, which is the whole point of the movie. But it still would have been a cool addition — even if only by a brief mention.

