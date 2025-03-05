Before Heaven's Gate, Ishtar, and John Carter became unfortunate emblems of giant Hollywood fiascos, Cleopatra threatened to destroy the fabric of the film industry in 1963. The historical epic to end all historical epics, the film was directed by Oscar-winning director Joseph L. Mankiewicz and marked the beginning of the storied Hollywood couple between its stars, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Under normal circumstances, no one would be complaining about the financial results of Cleopatra, which finished as the highest-grossing film of the year. However, due to its $44 million budget, which equates to well over $320 million today, the film's $57 million gross wasn't the return on investment that 20th Century Studios hoped for. In such a dire financial state, Fox was forced to sell off its production lot, leading to a serendipitous break for Los Angeles, as this land paved the way for Century City, one of L.A.'s most prominent metropolitan areas.

'Cleopatra' Was a Historic Hollywood Fiasco in 1963

Image via 20th Century Fox

A film as grandiose in its scope as Cleopatra was destined to receive intense public scrutiny, but when you add the birth of a celebrity couple, you now have a media firestorm. One of the most dissected and complicated relationships in Hollywood history, Burton and Taylor's origins were hardly humble or low-stakes. From the get-go, the production was a game of musical chairs, constantly changing stars, writers, and directors, before landing on the eventual couple and director Joseph Mankiewicz, best known for dialogue-heavy chamber dramas like All About Eve and A Letter to Three Wives. With an interminable shoot stalling due to various delays, bloated sets, Taylor's health crisis, and Burton's heavy drinking, Fox dug themselves into a hole where, even if Cleopatra became one of the highest-grossing films of the decade and a critically acclaimed Best Picture nominee, no one could ever spin this nightmarish production as a success.

20th Century Studios, one of the stalwart brands of Hollywood, should've been able to withstand the failure of one production that went off the rails. This was the studio that produced totemic American classics such as The Grapes of Wrath, My Darling Clementine, and Laura, and helped build Henry Fonda and Elvis Presley into major movie stars. Taking such a financial bath even before profits from ticket sales rolled in, Fox was forced to sell its 200-plus-acre back lot to real estate mogul William Zeckendorf. This deal between the then-Fox president Spyros Skouras and Zeckendorf, who commissioned coveted architect Welton Becket to design a new state-of-the-art development, became one of the most consequential business transactions in recent Los Angeles history. The construction of this new neighborhood, Century City, would be the largest privately funded urban development of its time.

The Financial Calamity of 'Cleopatra' Led to the Development of Century City in Los Angeles