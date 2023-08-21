Gal Gadot is set to portray one of history's most recognizable female leaders, with a new project set to tell the epic Egyptian tale of Cleopatra VII. Thought to be born sometime around 70 AD, Cleopatra VII was one of Ancient Egypt's most well-known rulers, making her one of the most recognized matriarchs in all history. It's widely believed that during her multi-decade reign, Cleopatra also came into contact with some of history's most influential leaders - even Julius Caesar himself.

There has been no shortage of films and shows that have told Cleopatra VII's story over the years, but something about the historical figure's many adaptations seems to court controversy. One of the most notorious adaptations is the 1963 film, Cleopatra, starring Elizabeth Taylor. While the project was generally well-received by those who watched it, the film had an infamously disastrous production and was a total bomb at the box office. Just recently, Netflix also received flack for their controversial depiction of the ruler in the docudrama Queen Cleopatra, which was heavily criticized for its romanticization of Cleopatra VII's story.

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra hasn't even begun filming yet, and it's already faced its fair share of criticism. Most of this revolves around the casting of Gadot as Cleopatra since she is not of Egyptian descent. Still, that hasn't stopped an A-List star like Gadot from pursuing the project, which she has continued to provide promising updates for even though various Cleopatra projects have been stuck in development hell since 2010. To learn more about the upcoming historical epic's cast, plot, director, and more, here is everything we know so far about Gal Gadot's Cleopatra.

When Is Cleopatra Coming Out?

As Gal Gadot's long-gestating project is still in very early development, Cleopatra does not yet have a release date or window. We'll have to be patient to see when the Queen of the Nile will grace us with her presence on screen again.

Where Can You Watch Cleopatra?

Again, because Cleopatra is in such early development, it's unknown whether the film will be conquering movie theaters or traveling straight onto streaming. It could very quickly be one or the other or even both. The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Napoleon, another historical epic biopic about a prominent world leader, is releasing in theaters despite also releasing on AppleTV+. This is likely, so Apple can reach the widest audience possible while also reaching the theatrical requirements to be eligible for Awards consideration. If Cleopatra wants the best of both worlds, a simultaneous release on streaming and theaters is possible, it's still a matter of when and where that happens. While the film was initially being developed at Paramount, the project was reportedly in talks to move over to Universal in June 2022, although a deal has yet to be set in place. If the film does land at Universal, it will be made available to stream on Peacock sometime after its exclusive theatrical window ends.

Is There a Trailer for Cleopatra?

At the time of this writing, filming on Cleopatra has not begun yet. While Gadot is still confident the project will be made, it's still far from the production phase. Due to this, we're also a long way from getting a first glimpse at Cleopatra with a trailer.

Who Stars in Cleopatra?

So far, the only star attached to Cleopatra is Gal Gadot, who is set to portray the titular historical queen. The Israeli actress got her start with the Fast & Furious franchise, first appearing in the fourth installment and then making subsequent appearances in Fast Five, Fast Furious 6, and Fast X. However, Gadot truly became a household name when she starred in the live-action theatrical debut of Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since then, she has been a consistent player in the soon-to-be-restructured DC Cinematic Universe, appearing as the character in a standalone Wonder Woman movie, both versions of Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, and even having some brief cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Gadot's resume also includes Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and Heart of Stone. She'll also play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action reimagining of Snow White.

While plot details on Cleopatra are slim, other historical figures from the ruler's life may appear in the film, like Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. As of yet, these other significant parts have not been cast.

What Is Cleopatra About?

Apart from obviously being an adaptation of Cleopatra's story, plot details for Cleopatra have been quite slim since it was officially announced in 2020. That said, there is certainly no shortage of material for the Queen of the Nile's epic tale, such as her romantic relationship and alliance with Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus and the mysterious circumstances around her death. In a recent interview with Flaunt, Gadot teased how her take on Cleopatra will feel fresh and unique with the story they are telling by stating the following:

“It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs...so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer’s strike—like Laeta Kalogridis [‘Shutter Island’]. It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman.”

Who is Making Cleopatra?

Attempts at a Cleopatra film have been in the works for years, with many A-List directors being attached at different points. Back when Angelina Jolie was attached to the character, the list of directors that came and went included James Cameron, Paul Greengrass, David Fincher, Ang Lee, and Denis Villeneuve, but this adaptation never saw the light of day. In 2020, it was announced that Gadot would be reuniting with Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, but she eventually dropped out from directing duties as well (though she is still attached to the film as a producer).

Now directing the film is Kari Skogland, who is best known for her television work on The Walking Dead, The Handmaid's Tale, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more. Writing the project is Shutter Island and Alita: Battle Angel scribe Laeta Kalogridis. Gadot, Jenkins, and Kalogridis will all be producing the film along with Charles Roven (The Dark Knight) and Jaron Varsano (Heart of Stone).

Is the 1963 Cleopatra Film Streaming?

While it may have been a financial flop, the 1963 Elizabeth Taylor is still a technical achievement that is worth watching at least once. Cleopatra 1963 is currently streaming on Max.

