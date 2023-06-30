Gal Gadot might have played one of the most iconic superheroes of our time but she's not stopping there. The Wonder Woman actress has been making her action credits soar with a return to the Fast and the Furious franchise while also heading up a new Netflix action thriller called Heart of Stone. But she also has another icon on her plate with Cleopatra. The controversial Patty Jenkins (prior to Jenkins leaving the film and Kari Skogland taking over with Jenkins as producer) movie is set to have Gadot star as the Egyptian Queen.

Gadot's casting as Cleopatra had many online raising eyebrows but the star, who was born and raised in Israel, recently told Vogue Hong Kong about the film and how it will change what we know about the iconic leader. “Israel borders Egypt, and I grew up with so many stories about Cleopatra, and she’s like a household name,” Gadot said, adding:

“You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra’s actually the real one. That’s a perfect example of a story that I wanted to tell because I started reading different books about Cleopatra, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s fascinating.’ All I ever saw in regards to Cleopatra from film was that she was this seductive woman who had an affair with Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony. But the truth is, there’s so much more to her.”

Who Is the Real Cleopatra?

The fact is that no one knows exactly who Cleopatra was and everything about her. It seems, through Gadot's comments, that the movie is going to tackle a lot of what the general public might not know about her and the Egypt she lived in. “This woman was so ahead of her time,” Gadot said. “Egypt and what Egypt was back then, was still futuristic to where we are today. I can’t say much. But to me, I’m so passionate to tell her story and to bring justice to this character, and her legacy and celebrate her and her legacy. We have a beautiful script, and I cannot wait to share this story with the world and change the narrative of Cleopatra simply being a seductor.”

This is the first update we've had on the movie and it still seems to be moving forward with Gadot attached.