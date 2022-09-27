Kevin Smith is knocking off a first in his career by revealing that Clerks III will land on 4K UHD with a sleek and stylish steelbook. Smith announced via a tweet that fans can expect the drop to happen just in time for the holidays on December 6, exclusively at Best Buy. According to the filmmaker, the release will also be loaded up with bonus content for fans of the long-running franchise to geek out over.

The gang’s all here in a fun and imaginative purple, yellow, blue, and orange colored steelbook. The front cover features Silent Bob (Smith) with cameras rolling standing next to script holder, Jay (Jason Mewes). Behind them, the Quick Stop is closed for the day with the faces of Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) adorning the shop’s gate. But, when you slide the cover off, the gate lifts and the inside of the shop is revealed with Dante, Randal, and Becky (Rosario Dawson) inside with several nods and Easter eggs mixing in with the background. The idea was definitely a cheeky way to bring all parts of the world of Clerks together while keeping the characters front and center.

Continuing the story from 1994’s Clerks and 2006’s Clerks 2, Clerks III brought audiences back to the New Jersey convenience store where the magic started almost three decades ago. Time and age are catching up for the memorable characters and Randal has just suffered a heart attack, leading him on a journey to ensure that the Quick Stop’s legacy continues on. Deciding that now is the time to make a movie documenting all the stories that have filled the shop over the years, Randal gathers the help of his friends and co-workers, Dante, Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay, and Silent Bob to make his dreams a reality.

As we mentioned, the 4K UHD release of the latest installment in Smith’s View Askewniverse will also come with some bonus material. As of right now, it looks like we’ll be able to feast our eyes and ears on some special audio commentary, two separate documentaries, a trailer, and more.

You can check out Smith’s official tweet below and, if you haven’t already, head to a theater to catch Clerks 3 before it lands for at home viewing on 4K UHD Blu-ray on December 6. Keep scrolling for the full list of bonus materials.

