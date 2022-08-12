It has been officially announced that Fathom Events and Lionsgate are expanding the theatrical release of Kevin Smith's hotly-anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Fathom and Lionsgate previously announced that they would be releasing the film in select theaters nationwide on September 13 and 15, and now, Smith has declared on Twitter that four more dates have been added to the film's theatrical release. Clerks III will now be playing in theaters on September 14, 16, 17, and 18, meaning that the film will play theatrically for almost a full week, something that doesn't occur often with Fathom releases.

Regarding the expansion, Smith has said "I assure you, we’re open! Many thanks to Lionsgate and Fathom for expanding our limited run of Clerks III to include a weekend. And even bigger thanks to the fans who already bought tickets to our Fathom screenings! All your pre-sales made this expansion happen!” The original first two dates, which were weekdays, were fully sold out, prompting Lionsgate and Fathom Events to add the additional dates. All the screenings will begin at 7:00 PM local time and will feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and crew.

Clerks III will feature most of the same characters from the first two Clerks movies and will follow fan-favorite character Randal (Jeff Anderson) as he faces an existential crisis after suffering a major heart attack and fearing he has nothing to show for his life. Soon, Randal decides to enlist his beloved pals to help him film a movie celebrating his life as a clerk at Quick Stop, the convenience store featured in the Clerks franchise since the original 1994 flick that started it all. In addition to Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, and Smith himself will all be reprising their roles from the previous Clerks movies. Clerks III is written and directed by Smith, and produced by Smith, Liz Destro, and Jordan Monsanto. Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amy Sedaris, and Justin Long round out the rest of the cast.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED:

Kevin Smith's mainstream popularity may have already peaked, but his fans remain faithful after all these years. Through his View Askew Universe, Smith has created a multiverse of characters that span into his recent works including 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which was also released through Fathom and raked in 2019's second highest per-screen average with its traveling roadshow release strategy. Clerks III is gearing up to be even more successful than that film, currently scheduled to play in more than 700 theaters across the nation.

Clerks III will play in select theaters from September 13 to 18 and you can get your tickets now at FathomEvents. Check out the official trailer for Clerks III below: