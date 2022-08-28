Ben Affleck's cameo in Kevin Smith's Clerks III will feature an inside joke between Affleck and Smith. While speaking to Variety, Smith teased Affleck's role in the film. The inside joke comes from a message board on Smith's website ViewAskew.com. "[Affleck] was always fascinated by how much time I spent on it, and he was like, 'Who are these people? Why do you talk to them?' I was like, 'Because they're my bosses; they actually buy the tickets," said Smith. "Never mind what a critic says. This is the person that paid to see the movie." Affleck himself would later use the message board himself and interact with fans under a different name.

One of the most memorable users on the message board was someone named "Boston John." According to Smith, Affleck found it funny when Boston John complained about the message board and told Smith that he should shut it down. For Affleck's role in Clerks III, Smith referenced the memorable message board user. "So when we were coming out to do the audition scene, I handed him the pages and he looked [at his character's name] and he was like 'Boston John, the pimp!'" said Smith. "He got to slide into his [Boston] accent, use his Cambridge as well."

Smith has worked with Affleck on many films throughout his career. The two began working together on Smith's second film Mallrats (1995), where Affleck played Shannon Hamilton. In the film, Shannon is a rival to Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee), and is dating Brodie's ex-girlfriend Rene Mosier (Shannen Doherty). Affleck would then play the lead role in Smith's next film Chasing Amy (1997). In the film, Affleck played comic book artist Holden McNeil, who falls in love with Alyssa Jones (Joey Lauren Adams) a fellow comic book artist who happens to be a lesbian.

Affleck would later reprise the role of Holden McNeil in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and its 2019 sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back even features a scene where Holden introduces Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) to the internet, where they can see fans complain online. Affleck also appeared as Bartleby in 1999's Dogma and Ollie Trinké in 2004's Jersey Girl. He also had a cameo as a customer in 2006's Clerks II. Smith also talked about what it was like having Affleck return for Clerks III. "[Affleck] was like, 'I'm there. It'll be great.' It was so blissful. He came in for an hour," said Smith.

Clerks III is scheduled to be released on September 13. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the film below: