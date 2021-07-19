15 years after Clerks II shocked the world by being "good, actually," writer-director Kevin Smith is finally moving ahead with Clerks III, which will start production next month after being acquired by Lionsgate.
Smith will direct from his own screenplay, while Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto will produce the long-gestating sequel, which is currently in pre-production in New Jersey. All major cast members are set to reprise their roles, including Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jeff Anderson as Randal and Rosario Dawson as Becky, while Jay Mewes and Smith will once again play Jay and Silent Bob.
In Clerks III, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all. The logline seems to indicate that Trevor Fehrman will return as Clerks II scene-stealer Elias.
“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor," Smith said in a statement.
“The Clerks movies are audience favorites and many of Kevin’s films, like Dogma, Red State, and the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot are a beloved part of our library that continues to delight Kevin’s devoted fans. We’re thrilled to be presenting the next chapter in the Clerks saga to moviegoers worldwide, added Lionsgate's Eda Kowan, who will oversee the film for the studio.
I'm a huge fan of the Clerks movies and Smith's work in general, so I'm pumped for this sequel, even if it is coming 10 years too late. Then again, perhaps the extra time allowed Smith to hone the script and really figure out what he wants to say with this trilogy. The original is a cult classic that has withstood the test of time, and I can't wait to see how Smith decides to wrap things up.
Up next for the foul-mouthed filmmaker is the animated Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which I expect will be a bit more kid-friendly than his usual output. That series will premiere July 23 on the streaming giant.
