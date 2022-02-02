It also looks like 'Clerks III' will follow the release strategy typical of Smith's recent films.

Director Kevin Smith has teased some fresh visuals from the upcoming Clerks III, and in his typically flowery manner, revealed that the film will feature recreations of scenes from the original Clerks. Smith posted a handful of pictures on Instagram, taking his cult of fans inside the post-production studio where he’s putting the final touches on the movie.

Clerks III is essentially a legacy sequel, featuring the now-middle-aged convenience store attendants Dante and Randal making a movie about their lives, after Randall suffers a health scare. The self-reflective story was born out of Smith’s 2018 heart attack, and he wrote in the caption of his post that he finished the sound mix for the movie this week and is waiting on the final VFX shots to come in:

“The images on screen may look like they’re from Clerks, but they’re actually incredible recreations of the past as seen in Clerks III! We finished the sound mix for Clerks III at @ugosound in #burbank yesterday, and @learan is back east in NYC at @goldcrestpostny, putting the final touches on the last few vfx shots...That means we are hours away from being completely finished on #clerks3...I love Clerks III so much. It’s way better than the movie I thought I was gonna make - which has everything to do with surrounding yourself with talented people who do the actual work. Big thanks to @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms - without whom it would all stay on the page. I can’t wait to watch this with you fine folks on tour!”

Smith also hinted in his post that he might be taking the film on tour, a release strategy that he has deployed in the past with films such as Red State and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Released in 1994, the original Clerks launched Smith’s career, and is generally considered to be a seminal text in the American independent movement of the 1990s. It also launched a shared universe of films that Smith calls the View Askewniverse, which also includes movies such as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and its sequel, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma.

Clerks spawned a sequel, which was released in 2006, as well as an animated series, which aired for one season on ABC. The first film follows a day in the lives of convenience store attendants Dante and Randal, played by Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson. The new film will feature both original stars, with Jason Mewes and Smith reprising their iconic roles as Jay and Silent Bob.

Smith told ComicBook.com last year that the film will probably be released sometime in “mid-to-late 2022,” but added, “I know nothing, I'm just assuming.” Check out his post below:

