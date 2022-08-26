Fans are clamoring to get a look at Clerks III, the highly anticipated third installment of the popular film series from Kevin Smith. With the film releasing in just a few weeks, the director has revealed some plot points from the original script - which he said was thankfully very different than the script he ended up using.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith described the opening and basic synopsis that he initially had in mind for Clerks III. "It opened on the evening of Hurricane Sandy,” Smith told THR. “Dante and Randal were locked in a jail because the original version of Clerks III was the opening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot where the cops come in and bust Jay and Silent Bob. All of them were arrested and there’s an interrogation scene...they were locked in a cell all night long and they get out in the morning to find that the Quick Stop was destroyed by a flood.”

Smith went on to say that the destruction of the Quick Stop caused Randal (Jeff Anderson) to have a mental breakout, which he attempts to reconcile by going to a theater and waiting for the film Ranger Danger to come out. “A village sprouts up in the parking lot of the movie theater," Smith continued. "Randal builds a lean-to version of Quick Stop, like a bodega-shanty version, and becomes the unofficial mayor of this town. It was a movie about dealing with grief.”

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Clerks 3' Poster Shows That Dante and Randal Are "Too Old For This Shift"

According to Smith, though, this version of the script never truly saw the light of day. This was because, the director believed that if people saw that film, they might not think that whoever made it had seen the first movie. "It was so far-flung from Clerks,” Smith said. "Mercifully, we never made it. And then suddenly, I had the heart attack and was like, oh, that would be a good backbone for this movie. It felt like Clerks III had to be at Quick Stop where it all began. That was able to feed everything else and once I gave Randal my heart attack, it was like, well, we will give him the movie as well."

Smith was referring to his 2018 heart attack, which, following his recovery, formed the basis of much of the renewed Clerks III script. The film will reportedly now follow Randal following his own heart attack, and his desire to make a movie with his friend Dante (Brian O'Halloran). The film will serve as a continuation of the first two Clerks installments, which chronicled the lives of the two retail employees. The original 1994 film is considered a cult classic and one of the greatest independent films ever made, and helped put Smith on the map as a Hollywood director. The sequel, Clerks II, was released in 2006 to similar success.

Beyond Anderson and O'Halloran, much of the cast from the first two films will be returning for Clerks III. This includes Trevor Fehrman, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, Marilyn Ghigliotti and Smith himself.

Clerks III will be released in select theaters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18. Watch the trailer for the film below: