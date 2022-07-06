Lionsgate has just released a new poster for Clerks III, the third installment of the quintessentially Gen-X film series that takes a close-up view of the conveniences and inconveniences of being, well, a convenience store clerk. The new film is set to be released to theaters through Fathom Events, with showings on September 13 and September 15.

The new poster shows Randal Graves and Dante Hicks, two very familiar characters within director Kevin Smith's Clerks-verse. The two characters are shown standing behind their trusty counter, some (just about) thirty years older than they were upon their first appearance in the original 1994 film. Behind them are mascot characters Jay and his friend Silent Bob, played by Smith. The poster features the apt tagline "they're too old for this shift", which pokes fun at the film and its characters' ages.

Along with the news poster, Lionsgate also released a new trailer for the film, which gives us a look at the belated third installment to the film series. The trailer opens with business as usual for Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively. The two clerks are going about their daily lives in much the usual fashion, examining their lives as if they were a text and comparing their friends to Star Wars characters (even still). That is, until Randal is stricken down by a heart attack.

Image via Lionsgate

Now even more aware of his own mortality, Randal seeks to make something of his life, which he now sees as altogether too small. Ultimately, Randal decides to tackle an area that he is most familiar with: movies. Reinvigorated with a new sense of purpose, Randal, Dante (and Jay and Silent Bob) will set off in making a movie that follows, well, the lives of convenience store clerks.

Along with the original core cast, including Jason Mewes as Jay, the third film will also add some new faces, and bring back some beloved characters and actors from Clerks II. Many of these cameos are teased in the trailer and include Justin Long, Ben Affleck, and Fred Armisen, among others.

Kevin Smith returns as writer and director of the film. The new film is set to be released to theaters through Fathom Events, with showings on September 13 and September 15. You can buy tickets for the special screening events here. Check out the new poster below: