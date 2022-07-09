Clerks is back! You know, the one with that guy who was in that movie that was out last year?

From a black and white independent film made from a measly budget of only $27,575 (and it shows), to a cult classic whose characters have their faces on (cough cough) “water pipes”, Clerks has grown, but not grown up. Nearly thirty years since the landmark film, Clerks, was written by God herself and handed down to the greatest director in the world, Clerks III is months away from gracing screens with its brilliant, quick-witted conversational comedy centering around the lower middle class life. Forever unable to set their grand ideas in motion, this may be the film where the guys finally do something great… maybe.

When Will Clerks III Be Released?

Fans of the franchise won’t have to wait much longer for the Clerks trilogy to be complete. Creator Kevin Smith has let audiences know that Clerks III will be released on September 13th, 2022.

Is There A Trailer for Clerks III?

Released on Smith’s personal YouTube page, the upcoming stoner comedy's trailer was released on July 6th. In addition to the trailer, viewers can find Smith’s podcast FatMan Beyond where he talks about all things superheroes and sci-fi, along with scene studies of his earliest films.

What Will Clerks III Be About?

Clerks III will be the most meta thing to ever hit Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse. Yes, more meta than the time that the characters from Chasing Amy saw the Jay and Silent Bob movie in the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back movie, and said that Chasing Amy could never be a movie.

Surely to have been fired after throwing Dante his bachelor party, the duo back at their old jobs singing gum and cigarettes at the Quick Stop, because, it’s important to have a job that makes a difference, boys. Randall, after having a near-death experience narrowly surviving a heart attack (much like Smith himself), decides to stop wasting his time watching movies and make one instead. The subject of Randall’s debut film: him, working at the Quik-e-Stop with his best friend Dante, complete with actors taking on the roles of Jay and Silent Bob, who he describes as the C-3PO and R2-D2 of their lives at the corner store, which honestly makes sense when you put the characters side by side. Alternately, we can’t believe Judi Dench played Dante!

The film will follow the crew of friends as they put together the film of a lifetime and all the stoned hijinx that comes with a View Askewniverse film. Clerks III will be full of references to the past films, including Chewlie’s gum, rooftop hockey, the “I assure you” sign, and the reminder on their register that if you plan to shoplift, let them know. There’s even a homage to the original ending of the first Clerks film, Dante’s death, which was ultimately cut, with Smith stating he simply didn’t know how to end a film. Additionally, it seems the stoner-comedy will have plenty of Smith making fun of himself, and the characters he’s created through his genius writing over the years.

Where Was Clerks III Filmed?

Clerks III was shot at the very same location as the first film, an actual corner store that Kevin Smith once worked at in his home state of New Jersey before making it in Hollywood. The small store, its aisles lined with snacks, cigarettes, and toilet paper, has appeared in many of Smith’s View Askewniverse films. Clerks III was shot almost entirely at the store, which is located in the strip mall that is now home to the SModcast podcasting theater, owned by Kevin Smith, where audiences can attend a monthly live recording of his insightful, nerdy podcasts.

Will The Original Cast Return?

Ladies, ladies, ladies, Jay and Silent Bob are in the hizzouse! There couldn’t be a Clerks movie without writer/director Kevin Smith’s character Silent Bob, and his smooth-talking platonic life partner Jay (Jason Mewes) making an appearance. Also returning are the films' stars themselves, Jeff Anderson, who audiences know as the loudmouthed movie-guru, Randall, and Brian O’Halloran, known in the Smith-verse as Dante, who isn’t even supposed to be here today. Rosario Dawson, who joined the Clerks crew in Clerks II, will be reprising her role as Becky Scott, the bespectacled, boyfriend-stealing, down-to-earth cool girl who previously managed the local Mooby’s fast food restaurant. Elias (Trevor Fehrman), the religious, young Lord of the Rings fan seems to have followed in the footsteps of his older, cooler coworkers at Mooby’s and taken a clerk job at the Quick Stop alongside them.

Ben Affleck is set to appear, and the Quick Stop crew is sure to ask what his neck is doing in their woods. Audiences will also see appearances from Smith’s longtime friend Justin Long, as well as comedian Fred Armisen, and 90s scream queen Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Where Will You Be Able To Watch Clerks III?

In a time of straight-to-streaming films, Smith and the distribution team at Lionsgate may throw back to the 90s and release the film in theaters. It is not yet known when the third Clerks film will be available to stream online. We do hope that when it is available for purchase, that it costs exactly fifteen bucks, little man.

Once you’re able to watch the film from the comfort of your home, the best way to do so, other than with some snoochi boochi noochies, is maybe with a Mooby’s burger of your own in hand. Launched in 2020, a vegan Kevin Smith created the Mooby’s pop-up dining experience, complete with merch to buy and props (and sometimes stars) from the films to take photos with. If the pop-up experience isn’t coming your way, you can still order your Mooby’s online through the Mooby’s meal kit option. Follow this link to check the pop-up’s schedule, but keep in mind, that fast food makes girls fart.

After viewing the film, you, unfortunately, won’t be able to review it on the now-defunct moviepoopshoot film review site. What started as a joke in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was eventually built into an actual entertainment news site before eventually shutting down. No doubt some of us would comment that the film was clown shoes, hoping that Jay and Silent Bob would hunt us down and strangle us with a phone cord. After all, the Internet has given everybody in America a voice. For some reason, everybody decides to use that voice to b*tch about movies.

Where To Watch The Other Kevin Smith Universe Films?

Now is the perfect time to rewatch the first two Clerks films, if not the entire View Askewniverse collection, though some of the raunchy flicks might be harder to find than others.

Clerks (1994)

Clerks II (2006)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

A Jay and Silent Bob movie, who would pay to see that?

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Mallrats (1995)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Dogma (1999)

Unfortunately, the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-led View Askewniverse film is unavailable for streaming or digital download. The film must be purchased as a physical copy to be viewed. In true throwback fashion, you can purchase the film on VHS (through Amazon). After all, that’s how we did it in the 90s!