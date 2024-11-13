It's about time to pay a visit to Quick Stop as Kevin Smith’s Clerks III is set to hit streaming soon. The third installment in the Clerks franchise that began in 1994 gives fans a sneak peek into the lives of the iconic characters Randal and Dante, and for fans who hold them dear, streaming the third part will be a brilliant binging opportunity. Clerks III will be available to stream on Peacock starting November 21, CBR reports.

Clerks III picks up 15 years after the events of 2006’s Clerks II, which saw Dante and Randal taking over the businesses’ ownership. Years later when Randal suffers an almost life-ending heart attack, the duo finally pursues their dreams of making a film together, choosing to shoot it in black and white and setting it at the Quick Stop Convenience Store, providing a proper send-off for his most beloved characters.

Capitalizing on Clerks' legacy that not only became a cult classic but also kick-started View Askewniverse, a cinematic universe comprising (so far) Smith’s nine titles, Clerks III brought back many familiar faces from the original and the rest of the universe. The movie brings back Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks and Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves along with Marilyn Ghigliotti as Veronica Loughran, Rosario Dawson as Becky Scott, Trevor Fehrman as Elias Grover, Jason Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, Amy Sedaris as Doctor Ladenheim, Austin Zajur as Blockchain Coltrane, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith as Emma Bunting, and Harley Quinn Smith as Millennium "Milly" Faulken. Also rounding off the cast are Ben Affleck as Boston John, Michelle Buteau as Lisa, Marc Bernardin as Lando, Kate Micucci as Mary, and Justin Long as Orderly.

‘Clerks III’ was a Box Office Disappointment

The movie had many elements that appealed to its audience, however, it did not do well at the box office. It garnered $4.7 million against a budget of $7 million. While there’s still plenty of opportunity for Smith to release more titles under the View Askewniverse, the likelihood of another Clerks movie is incredibly slim. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes Clerks III has a 63 percent Tomatometer rating while the audience score sits much higher at 93 percent. Nonetheless, with the movie making its way to streaming it’ll certainly garb new audience as well as a rewatch from the franchise fans.

Clerks III will be available to stream on Peacock starting November 21.