As Kevin Smith promised last week, the trailer for Clerks III was released today, and it finally confirms what the film series' fans needed to know: It’s real. Not that the last few month's news’ and the word of Smith himself couldn’t be trusted, but a project like this, which has been years in the making, is the kind you have to see to believe. Once again, the story will follow Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they survive through their shift at Quick Stop Groceries, piss off customers and talk about movies and life. The highly anticipated threequel is set to premiere in theaters in September.

"That's how we did it in the 90s son!" The trailer for Clerks III takes meta to the next level when, after suffering a near-death experience, Randal decides that instead of sitting around and watching movies all day, he wants to actually make one himself. With the help of all of his friends and some interesting cameos from the likes of Ben Affleck and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Randal has set out to make a movie about his life at Quick Stop Groceries. Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) are back too, like "C3-PO and R2-D2." There's a distinctly nostalgic energy to the trailer, and it's sure to delight any fan of this franchise excited to see a new installment for the first time in 14 years.

Written and directed by Kevin Smith (on his feature film debut), the original Clerks was released in 1994 and quickly became a cult classic and a must-watch in terms of independent filmmaking. Smith was praised by his worldly approach to the story and managing to bring it to life with a tiny budget and a location that was basically the place where he worked. The movie also introduced fan-favorite characters Jay and Silent Bob, who eventually earned their own spin-off.

Image via Lionsgate

Clerks III is once again written and directed by Smith. The original cast returns, along with Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Becky from Clerks II, which received mixed reviews back when it premiered in 2006. According to Smith himself, the third installment of the franchise will lean heavily on meta-humor and self-reference, with Randal deciding to make a movie about his and Dante’s lives as clerks after he survives a heart attack.

Clerks III premieres in theaters on September 13.

You can watch the trailer below: